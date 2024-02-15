US applications for jobless benefits fall as labor market continues to show resilience

A hiring sign is displayed at a convenience store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. On Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024 the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 8:39 am.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 8:56 am.

Fewer Americans filed for jobless claims last week as the labor market continues to show resilience in the face of elevated interest rates intended to cool economic growth in the U.S.

Applications for unemployment benefits fell by 8,000 to 212,000 for the week ending Feb. 10, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average of claims, which quiets some of the week-to-week noise, rose by 5,750 to 218,500, up from 212,750 the previous week.

Weekly unemployment claims are seen as a proxy for the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week. They have remained at extraordinarily low levels despite efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to cool the economy.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate 11 times beginning in March of 2022 in an effort to bring down the four-decade high inflation that took hold after the economy roared back from the COVID-19 recession of 2020.

Though inflation has eased considerably in the past year, the Labor Department reported earlier this week that consumer prices remain well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The Fed has left rates unchanged at its last four meetings.

As the Fed rapidly jacked up rates in 2022, most analysts predicted that the U.S. economy was bound for a recession. But the economy and the job market remained surprisingly resilient.

U.S. employers delivered a stunning burst of hiring to begin 2024, adding 353,000 jobs in January in the latest sign of the economy’s continuing ability to shrug off the highest interest rates in two decades.

Last month’s job gain — roughly twice what economists had predicted — topped the December gain of 333,000, a figure that was revised sharply higher. The unemployment rate stayed at 3.7%, and has been below 4% for 24 straight months — two full years — the longest such streak since the 1960s.

Though layoffs remain at low levels, there has been an uptick in job cuts recently across technology and media. Google parent company Alphabet, eBay, TikTok, Snap and the Los Angeles Times have all recently announced layoffs. On Wednesday, Cisco Systems announced it was cutting 4,000 jobs.

Outside of tech and media, UPS, Macy’s and Levi’s also recently cut jobs.

In total, 1.9 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Feb. 3, an increase of 30,000 from the previous week.

Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA
Travel advisory issued ahead of significant snowfall for Toronto, GTA

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

1h ago

Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment
Woman injured in shooting inside Midtown Toronto apartment

A woman is injured and a man is in custody after a late night shooting inside a Midtown Toronto apartment on Wednesday. Emergency crews were called to Brownlow Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East, just...

1h ago

1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 dead, 11 children among dozens injured in shooting at Super Bowl parade

As many as 11 children were among 22 people injured in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover...

9h ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

1h ago

