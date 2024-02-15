US to build 5 new military bases for Somali army, which faces a rebellion by an extremist group

By Omar Faruk, The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 12:59 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 1:13 pm.

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.S. will build up to five military bases for the Somali army in a project that seeks to bolster the Somalian national army’s capabilities amid ongoing threats from an extremist group.

Somalia’s defense minister and the U.S. charge d’affaires signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday in Mogadishu, the Somali capital.

The agreement comes at a time when the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia, known as ATMIS, is scaling back its presence in Somalia.

The new bases will be associated with the Somali military’s Danab Brigade, established in 2017 following an agreement between the U.S. and Somalia to recruit, train, equip and mentor 3,000 men and women from across Somalia to build a strong infantry capability within the Somali army. The brigade has been pivotal as a quick-reaction force in efforts to repel the extremist group al-Shabab.

The U.N. Security Council has authorized the reduction of the peacekeeping force in Somalia, and the Somali government says it is achieving progress in improving security.

But al-Shabab continues to carry out sporadic attacks across Somalia, including in public places. The group’s latest attack, an incident inside a military base in Mogadishu, killed four Emirati troops and a Bahraini military officer.

Omar Faruk, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP
Ford government to ban new tolls on provincial highways. What this means for Gardiner, DVP

The Ford government announced legislation on Thursday that, if passed, would ban tolls on Ontario major highways, except for Highway 407. Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, said...

1h ago

Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive
Winter travel advisory in place as Toronto braces for snowy afternoon drive

Torontonians may need to break out the snow shovels ahead of the Family Day long weekend with the first significant snowfall of the month expected to hit the city on Thursday. A winter weather travel...

27m ago

Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region
Video shows armed suspects during alleged violent home invasion in York Region

Police are searching for a group of suspects following an alleged violent home invasion and robbery in York Region. Officers were called to a house near Holland Landing Road and Yonge Street in East...

5h ago

Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU
Two Toronto police officers charged after firing at occupants in stolen vehicle: SIU

Two Toronto police officers are facing charges after firing at a vehicle following a car theft in Toronto's west end last year, according to the province's police watchdog. The Special Investigations...

1h ago

