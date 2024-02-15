Police searching for missing vulnerable man who left Vaughan hospital

Vaughan missing man
York Regional Police are asking for the public's help locating a vulnerable man from Vaughan who went missing from Cortelluci Vaughan Hospital on Feb. 15, 2024.

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 15, 2024 12:05 pm.

Last Updated February 15, 2024 12:12 pm.

Police in York Region are asking for the public’s help as they try to find a man who went missing from a Vaughan hospital Thursday morning.

Investigators say officers were called to Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, near Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive, before 3 a.m. after a man left the hospital before he was treated by staff.

Police are searching for 60-year-old Glen Bell, described as a white male, six feet tall with a thin build, bald head and grey beard. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black coat and a grey hat.

He is described as vulnerable and police say they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

