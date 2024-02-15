Wyoming standoff ends over 24 hours later with authorities killing suspect in officer’s death

A police officer handles tear gas canisters during a standoff following the fatal shooting of an officer who was serving a trespass warning Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, in Sheridan, Wyo. (Clint Wood/Sheridan Press via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 15, 2024 1:04 pm.

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting a police officer was shot to death after a more than 24-hour standoff at a home in northern Wyoming.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was shot Wednesday night while fleeing the house in downtown Sheridan near where police say he shot the officer the day before, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement Thursday.

The suspect was armed when police shot him, according to the statement, which did not say what sort of weapon he was carrying. Sheridan police and state division agents declined to provide additional details.

Sheridan police Sgt. Nevada Krinkee died at a hospital after being shot Tuesday. The officer had been trying to serve the man with a trespass warning.

The man fled and barricaded himself in the house a few blocks away.

Sheridan is a city of 20,000 people about 10 miles (17 kilometers) south of the Montana line.

