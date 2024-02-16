A $355 million penalty and business ban: Takeaways from Trump’s New York civil fraud verdict

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press briefing, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in New York. A New York judge ordered Donald Trump and his companies on Friday to pay $355 million in penalties, finding they engaged in a yearslong scheme to dupe banks and others with financial statements that inflated his wealth. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jennifer Peltz And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 5:58 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 6:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump suffered a big blow Friday as a New York judge ordered the former president and his companies to pay $355 million in penalties for what the judge described as a scheme to deceive banks and insurers by exaggerating his wealth on his annual financial statements.

The stunning ruling adds to Trump’s legal woes as he prepares to defend himself at trial against criminal charges in four cases while also vying for the Republican presidential nomination. His lawyers said they would appeal.

Trump and his sons, who serve as top executives of the family’s Trump Organization, denied any wrongdoing and characterized the case brought by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James as politically motivated.

The former president posted, as he often has in relation to his cases, “Election Interference. Witch Hunt,” in all-capital letters.

Trump attorney Christopher Kise said the decision from Judge Arthur Engoron could “cause irreparable damage to both the business community and the rule of law in our country” if not overturned.

Attorney General James, meanwhile, said it was a “tremendous victory for this state, this nation, and for everyone who believes that we all must play by the same rules — even former presidents.”

Here’s a look at some of the major takeaways from the judge’s ruling:

_____

TRUMP BARRED

In addition to the huge financial penalty for Trump and his businesses, Engoron barred the former president from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years. The ruling also prohibits Trump from getting loans from banks registered in the state for three years.

The judge wrote in his ruling that the “frauds found here leap off the page and shock the conscience,” adding that Trump and his co-defendants were likely to continue their “fraudulent ways” without the serious consequences and controls he imposed.

Trump had argued the financial documents in question actually understated his net worth and came with caveats that should shield him from liability. But his testimony during the more than 2 1/2 month trial appeared to do little to help his case with the judge.

Engeron wrote that Trump’s and his co-defendants’ “complete lack of remorse borders on pathological,” noting that the former president testified that he doesn’t believe the Trump Organization needs to make any changes going forward. The judge also wrote that Trump on the witness stand “rarely responded to questions asked” and “frequently interjected long, irrelevant speeches on issues far beyond the scope of the trial.”

“His refusal to answer the questions directly, or in some cases, at all, severely compromised his credibility,” Engoron wrote.

THE BUSINESS EMPIRE

The verdict, if upheld on appeal, stands to roil the C-suite at the Trump Organization. Engoron barred company Executive Vice Presidents Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump from being officers of New York companies for two years. Their father doesn’t currently have a formal leadership position at the company.

But Trump’s businesses also got a bit of a reprieve in Friday’s decision.

Before the trial, the judge ruled that Trump engaged in years of fraud with his financial statements. At that point, the judge ordered some of Trump’s companies to be removed from his control and dissolved. An appeals court put that decision on hold months ago.

On Friday, the judge backed off the earlier call for rescinding the companies’ business licenses — but left the door open for watchdogs to do so, if they see fit.

One of those watchdogs is a retired federal judge whom Engoron appointed last fall as an independent monitor for the Trump Organization. Friday’s verdict also adds an “independent director of compliance,” to be appointed by the monitor.

Given their oversight, “cancellation of the business licenses is no longer necessary,” Engoron wrote. But he said “the restructuring and potential dissolution” of any the companies would be “subject to individual review” by the compliance director, with input from the monitor.

DON JR. AND ERIC

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were each ordered to pay $4 million. In his ruling, Engoron characterized portions of Donald Trump Jr.’s testimony as “entirely unbelievable” and described Eric Trump’s credibility as “severely damaged” by his claim that he was not aware of his father’s role in compiling the organization’s financial statements.

Eric Trump testified at trial that he relied on accountants and lawyers to assure the accuracy of the financial documents at the heart of the case, while Donald Trump Jr. said he never worked on his father’s financial statements.

After the ruling, Donald Trump Jr. posted on X: “We’ve reached the point where your political beliefs combined with what venue your case is heard are the primary determinants of the outcome; not the facts of the case!”

____

Richer reported from Boston. Associated Press reporters Michael R. Sisak and Jake Offenhartz contributed from New York.

Jennifer Peltz And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing
Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing

There's a heavy police presence at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga after a person was reportedly stabbed during a large fight inside the mall on Friday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m....

25m ago

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

36m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles
Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. The public health unit says the infant is currently being treated in hospital and that it is following...

3h ago

Top Stories

Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing
Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing

There's a heavy police presence at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga after a person was reportedly stabbed during a large fight inside the mall on Friday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m....

25m ago

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

36m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles
Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. The public health unit says the infant is currently being treated in hospital and that it is following...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.
1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.
2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

More Videos