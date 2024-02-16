‘A dangerous situation’: Licence-less driver charged after highway ride in smashed vehicle

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after he was pulled over by Toronto OPP in a heavily smashed-up vehicle.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said multiple people called police about the unsafe vehicle which was spotted travelling westbound on Highway 401 near Keele Street at around 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

Officers managed to pull the driver over near Dixon Road.

Schmidt said the driver didn’t have a driver’s licence and was charged with operating a vehicle without a licence and operating an unsafe vehicle.

“Further investigation revealed that that vehicle had been involved in an earlier collision east of the GTA,” Schmidt said, adding that the earlier crash was still under investigation.

“Certainly a dangerous situation with pieces falling off and the vehicle not staying together could have resulted in more collisions down the road.”