‘Go be a bulldog’: Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah ready to put 2023 struggles behind him

Alek Manoah
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah laughs during a fielding drill in Spring Training action in Dunedin, Fla. on Friday February 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Sportsnet

Posted February 16, 2024 1:01 pm.

The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping for a big bounce-back season from Alek Manoah, and the starter is more than ready to move forward after hitting a low point in his career last year.

After putting up a performance in 2022 worthy of being an AL Cy Young finalist, Manoah struggled in 2023 with a 5.87 ERA and was sent to minor leagues twice — including a season-ending demotion in August.

Safe to say, the 25-year-old will be a central focus during spring training, and he made sure to come into camp in a better position to compete.

It started with getting his diet on track, and he got help from his wife, who became a certified nutritionist. His brother also pushed him hard in a gym they have at their home.

“We just had an attention to detail to everything: stretching, mobility, speed and agility, throwing, you know, strengthening, just everything you can think of, we just stayed on it. Nutrition, hydration, everything,” Manoah told reporters in Dunedin, Fla., on Friday.

“I’m super grateful for the support system that I have to be able to not only create a plan but execute it.”

Manoah says help from teammates played a key role

Manoah admits there were moments last season when he started to second guess himself but is also grateful for the lessons that his struggles taught him.

He also appreciated the support from his teammates, who made sure to reassure him and try to keep his focus.

When it comes to setting a goal for this season, Manoah isn’t going to dwell on what happened in 2023.

Instead, he intends to use those lessons to better prepare himself for the ups and downs that get thrown his way.

“It’s not my job to go out there trying to control results, there’s going to be good ones, there’s going to be bad ones,” Manoah said. “I just got to go out there and try to be healthy over the span of the year and go be a bulldog.”

Top Stories

Second arrest made in murder of Brampton food delivery driver and international student
Second arrest made in murder of Brampton food delivery driver and international student

A second arrest has been made in connection to the 2023 murder of a 24-year-old food delivery driver and international student in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said. Gurvinder Nath of Brampton was...

2h ago

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

42m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speaker's Corner

23m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

