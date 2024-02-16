‘Go be a bulldog’: Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah ready to put 2023 struggles behind him

The Toronto Blue Jays are hoping for a big bounce-back season from Alek Manoah, and the starter is more than ready to move forward after hitting a low point in his career last year.

After putting up a performance in 2022 worthy of being an AL Cy Young finalist, Manoah struggled in 2023 with a 5.87 ERA and was sent to minor leagues twice — including a season-ending demotion in August.

Safe to say, the 25-year-old will be a central focus during spring training, and he made sure to come into camp in a better position to compete.

It started with getting his diet on track, and he got help from his wife, who became a certified nutritionist. His brother also pushed him hard in a gym they have at their home.

"They don't give out World Series trophies in Triple A so yeah I want to be with the team." – Alek Manoah pic.twitter.com/nEdSNg36bJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2024

“We just had an attention to detail to everything: stretching, mobility, speed and agility, throwing, you know, strengthening, just everything you can think of, we just stayed on it. Nutrition, hydration, everything,” Manoah told reporters in Dunedin, Fla., on Friday.

“I’m super grateful for the support system that I have to be able to not only create a plan but execute it.”

Manoah says help from teammates played a key role

Manoah admits there were moments last season when he started to second guess himself but is also grateful for the lessons that his struggles taught him.

"Sometimes you get punched in the mouth and you start to second guess yourself."



Alek Manoah reflects on what he learnt last season. pic.twitter.com/oOcGU7M6M8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2024

He also appreciated the support from his teammates, who made sure to reassure him and try to keep his focus.

When it comes to setting a goal for this season, Manoah isn’t going to dwell on what happened in 2023.

Instead, he intends to use those lessons to better prepare himself for the ups and downs that get thrown his way.

“It’s not my job to go out there trying to control results, there’s going to be good ones, there’s going to be bad ones,” Manoah said. “I just got to go out there and try to be healthy over the span of the year and go be a bulldog.”