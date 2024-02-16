B2Gold says three employees killed in bus attack in Mali, several others wounded

VANCOUVER — B2Gold Corp. says three employees have died after an attack on a bus transporting workers in Mali.

The company says the bus, which was travelling under Malian gendarme escort, was going from its Fekola mine to Bamako, the capital of Mali.

It says initial reports indicate several other employees travelling on the bus were also wounded.

B2Gold says the attack occurred over 300 kilometers northeast of the Fekola mine, along a route that has been the focus of an increased security presence by the Malian armed forces.

The company says it has been engaged with the Malian government on further improvements to security along the route.

Mining and processing at Fekola have not been impacted by the attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press