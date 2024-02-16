Biden says Navalny’s reported death brings new urgency to the need for more US aid to Ukraine

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, in Washington, enroute to East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Zeke Miller And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 1:43 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 2:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that the apparent death of Russian anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny brings new urgency to the need for Congress to approve tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine to stave off Moscow’s invasion.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said that no matter the cause, he holds Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for Navalny’s death. He added, “I hope to God it helps” push U.S. lawmakers to send more aid to Ukraine.

Biden said that “history is watching” lawmakers in the House, which hasn’t moved to take up a Senate-passed bill that would send funds and armaments to Ukraine, whose troops U.S. officials say are running out of critical munitions on the battlefield.

“The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten,” Biden said. “And the clock is ticking. This has to happen. We have to help now.”

Biden said the U.S. had not confirmed Navalny’s death in a Russian prison above the Arctic Circle, but that he had no reason to doubt it either.

The president sharply criticized House Republicans for letting the chamber enter a two-week recess without moving on the Ukraine funding.

“What are they thinking — my God,” Biden said. “This is bizarre and it’s just reinforcing all of the concern — I won’t say panic but real concern — about the United States being a responsible ally.”

Republican Speaker Mike Johnson earlier this week said the House won’t be “rushed” to pass the aid, but on Friday he said Putin was “a vicious dictator and the world knows he is likely directly responsible for the sudden death of his most prominent political opponent.”

“We must be clear that Putin will be met with united opposition,” Johnson, R-La., said in a statement. “As Congress debates the best path forward to support Ukraine, the United States, and our partners, must be using every means available to cut off Putin’s ability to fund his unprovoked war in Ukraine and aggression against the Baltic states.”

Lawmakers who have pushed for the Ukraine aid blamed the Republicans who have sided with former President Donald Trump as he has urged its defeat.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said, “Shame on the pro-Putin MAGA extremists who continue to block bipartisan national security legislation in the House,” referencing Trump’s “Make American Great Again” slogan.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, one of 22 Republicans who voted for the Senate-passed Ukraine aid package, said that Navalny laid down his life fighting for a country he loved and that “Putin is a murderous, paranoid dictator.”

“History will not be kind to those in America who make apologies for Putin and praise Russian autocracy,” Tillis posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Nor will history be kind to America’s leaders who stay silent because they fear backlash from online pundits.”

Biden, eyeing a likely general election rematch against Trump this November, said American presidents from Harry Truman on are “rolling over in their graves” hearing Trump’s comments suggesting that the U.S. might not defend its NATO allies who fail to meet their defense spending targets if attacked.

“As long as I’m president, America stands by its sacred commitment to our allies,” Biden said.

Zeke Miller And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second arrest made in murder of Brampton food delivery driver and international student
Second arrest made in murder of Brampton food delivery driver and international student

A second arrest has been made in connection to the 2023 murder of a 24-year-old food delivery driver and international student in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said. Gurvinder Nath of Brampton was...

2h ago

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

39m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speaker's Corner

20m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

Top Stories

Second arrest made in murder of Brampton food delivery driver and international student
Second arrest made in murder of Brampton food delivery driver and international student

A second arrest has been made in connection to the 2023 murder of a 24-year-old food delivery driver and international student in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said. Gurvinder Nath of Brampton was...

2h ago

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

39m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speaker's Corner

20m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

Most Watched Today

0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.

15h ago

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

20h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

23h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
More Videos