Second arrest made in murder of Brampton food delivery driver and international student

Jazaine Kerrhas, 21, Brampton
On Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, investigators executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested 21-year-old Jazaine Kerrhas of Brampton. A firearm was also seized. Photo: Peel police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 16, 2024 11:38 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 11:43 am.

A second arrest has been made in connection to the 2023 murder of a 24-year-old food delivery driver and international student in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said.

Gurvinder Nath of Brampton was working in the Britannia Road and Creditview Road area around 2 a.m. on July 9, 2023, when he arrived at an address to drop off an online order.

Investigators said Nath was confronted by unknown suspects who tried to take his vehicle, leading to a physical altercation.

Gurvinder Nath
Gurvinder Nath, 24, was killed after being attacked while delivering a pizza and left on the side of the road. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

The group of suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, leaving him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

In November, police arrested and charged a youth in Nath’s death. That person was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Related:

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested 21-year-old Jazaine Kerrhas of Brampton. A firearm was also seized.

Kerhass has been charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm. He was held on bail.

Peel Regional Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Jazaine Kerrhas, 21, Brampton
On Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, investigators executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested 21-year-old Jazaine Kerrhas of Brampton. Photo: Peel police.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

updated

54m ago

Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police
Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police

A man from Vaughan is facing charges in a historic sexual assault and extortion case, York Regional Police said. Authorities said on Feb. 3, the victim alleged that she met the accused on a dating app...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

22h ago

Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police
Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night. Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking...

7h ago

Top Stories

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

updated

54m ago

Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police
Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police

A man from Vaughan is facing charges in a historic sexual assault and extortion case, York Regional Police said. Authorities said on Feb. 3, the victim alleged that she met the accused on a dating app...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

22h ago

Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police
Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night. Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.

13h ago

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

18h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

22h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
More Videos