Second arrest made in murder of Brampton food delivery driver and international student

A second arrest has been made in connection to the 2023 murder of a 24-year-old food delivery driver and international student in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said.

Gurvinder Nath of Brampton was working in the Britannia Road and Creditview Road area around 2 a.m. on July 9, 2023, when he arrived at an address to drop off an online order.

Investigators said Nath was confronted by unknown suspects who tried to take his vehicle, leading to a physical altercation.

Gurvinder Nath, 24, was killed after being attacked while delivering a pizza and left on the side of the road. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

The group of suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, leaving him at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

In November, police arrested and charged a youth in Nath’s death. That person was not identified by means of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence and arrested 21-year-old Jazaine Kerrhas of Brampton. A firearm was also seized.

Kerhass has been charged with second-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm. He was held on bail.

Peel Regional Police said the investigation remains ongoing.