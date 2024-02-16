Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Ranger

Posted February 16, 2024 5:28 am.

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night.

Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking lot near Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road around 10 p.m. when they were approached by two males in dark clothing and what appeared to be a gun.

The suspect demanded the keys to the vehicle and then drove off. Police say the stolen BMW was involved in a crash minutes later in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Leslie Street.

The BMW sustained serious damage. The two suspects ran from the crash on foot, according to investigators.

Police are still searching for the pair and the investigation is ongoing.

With files from Carl Hanstke

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

16h ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

7h ago

Here's what's open and closed on Family Day 2024 in Toronto
Here's what's open and closed on Family Day 2024 in Toronto

Family Day is around the corner and that means the first long weekend of the year is upon us. The GTA is bracing for some snow Thursday but the weekend forecast looks to be relatively calm. Saturday...

19h ago

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

6h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

16h ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

7h ago

Here's what's open and closed on Family Day 2024 in Toronto
Here's what's open and closed on Family Day 2024 in Toronto

Family Day is around the corner and that means the first long weekend of the year is upon us. The GTA is bracing for some snow Thursday but the weekend forecast looks to be relatively calm. Saturday...

19h ago

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

12h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

16h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

More Videos