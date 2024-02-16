Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night.

Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking lot near Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road around 10 p.m. when they were approached by two males in dark clothing and what appeared to be a gun.

The suspect demanded the keys to the vehicle and then drove off. Police say the stolen BMW was involved in a crash minutes later in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Leslie Street.

The BMW sustained serious damage. The two suspects ran from the crash on foot, according to investigators.

Police are still searching for the pair and the investigation is ongoing.

With files from Carl Hanstke