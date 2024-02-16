Compton man who may have been dog breeder mauled to death by pit bulls in backyard

February 16, 2024

Last Updated February 16, 2024 6:56 pm.

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A Compton man who may have been breeding pit bulls was mauled to death in a backyard, authorities said Friday.

The 35-year-old man died after he was attacked Thursday night, Los Angeles County authorities said.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

The man’s girlfriend discovered his body in a kennel area Friday morning and called authorities, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The man had been feeding the dogs when some of the animals may have begun fighting and “then ultimately attacked and mauled the victim,” sheriff’s Lt. Michael Gomez told KTLA-TV.

The man may have been breeding and selling pit bulls because investigators found 13 dogs, including eight puppies, in the yard, authorities said.

The dogs were turned over to county animal control officials.

