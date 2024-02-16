Consumers sentiment rose slightly last month as growth improves, inflation falls

By Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 10:34 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 10:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of consumer sentiment ticked higher this month, after soaring in December and January, underscoring that Americans are starting to feel better about the economy after several years of gloom.

The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index, released Friday, ticked up to 79.6 in February, from 79 in January. The small gain followed two months of sharp increases that were the largest in more than 30 years. How Americans feel could impact the presidential race this year, which will likely focus heavily on President Joe Biden’s economic record.

Still, consumer sentiment remains 6% below its long-run average after the worst spike in inflation in four decades pushed up the cost of groceries, rent, gas, and other necessities, frustrating many consumers.

“The fact that sentiment lost no ground this month suggests that consumers continue to feel more assured about the economy, confirming the considerable improvements in December and January,” said Joanne Hsu, director of the consumer survey. “Consumers continued to express confidence that the slowdown in inflation and strength in labor markets would continue.”

Improving consumer confidence can often lead to greater spending, which can support economic growth. Since the pandemic, however, consumer spending has been mostly healthy even when measures of sentiment were quite low.

Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest, and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at...

updated

7m ago

Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police
Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police

A man from Vaughan is facing charges in a historic sexual assault and extortion case, York Regional Police said. Authorities said on Feb. 3, the victim alleged that she met the accused on a dating app...

50m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

21h ago

Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police
Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night. Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking...

5h ago

Top Stories

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest, and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at...

updated

7m ago

Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police
Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police

A man from Vaughan is facing charges in a historic sexual assault and extortion case, York Regional Police said. Authorities said on Feb. 3, the victim alleged that she met the accused on a dating app...

50m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

21h ago

Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police
Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night. Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.

12h ago

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

17h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

20h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
More Videos