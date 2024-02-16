Deadly shooting locks down a Colorado college

By The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 1:14 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 1:26 pm.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A deadly shooting at a college in Colorado Springs put part of the campus on a short lockdown Friday. Police said they were investigating at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs but authorities have not revealed what happened.

Residents of a student apartment complex were told to lock their doors and turn off their lights for several hours but campus police later said on social media that there was no active shooter.

“There is currently no safety concern to individuals on campus,” the university said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Colorado Springs police were at the school conducting a death investigation, spokesperson Caitlin Ford said. She said she could not provide any more details.

The campus was closed for the day in response to the shooting at the school, which has more than 11,000 students and nearly 2,000 faculty and staff.

