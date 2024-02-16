Driver of stolen tow truck smashes police cruisers during Maryland chase

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The driver of a stolen tow truck led police on a chase through Maryland on Friday, using the vehicle to break through a barricade of law enforcement vehicles and ram private cars that got in its way.

Troopers from the College Park barrack responded to a report of a stolen State Highway Administration truck shortly before 5:15 p.m., according to Maryland State Police.

The suspect jumped in the truck and took off when the tow truck operator got out to assist with an incident at Interstate 95/495, Maryland Department of Transportation spokesperson Shantee Felix said in a text message. The original driver was uninjured.

During the pursuit the suspect struck power lines as well as multiple vehicles on southbound Route 29 before coming to a stop in a wooded area on the side of the road.

Officers smashed the vehicle’s windows and pulled the driver out, helicopter footage from WUSA-TV shows.

The suspect was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to state police. Officials have not said if anyone was injured during the chase.

The Associated Press