Driver of stolen tow truck smashes police cruisers during Maryland chase

By The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 7:39 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 8:12 pm.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The driver of a stolen tow truck led police on a chase through Maryland on Friday, using the vehicle to break through a barricade of law enforcement vehicles and ram private cars that got in its way.

Troopers from the College Park barrack responded to a report of a stolen State Highway Administration truck shortly before 5:15 p.m., according to Maryland State Police.

The suspect jumped in the truck and took off when the tow truck operator got out to assist with an incident at Interstate 95/495, Maryland Department of Transportation spokesperson Shantee Felix said in a text message. The original driver was uninjured.

During the pursuit the suspect struck power lines as well as multiple vehicles on southbound Route 29 before coming to a stop in a wooded area on the side of the road.

Officers smashed the vehicle’s windows and pulled the driver out, helicopter footage from WUSA-TV shows.

The suspect was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to state police. Officials have not said if anyone was injured during the chase.

Top Stories

Teen stabbed at Square One in Mississauga, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed at Square One in Mississauga, 6 youths in custody

A teen was stabbed and half-a-dozen suspects are in custody after what police believe was a violent robbery at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on Friday evening. It happened just after 5...

38m ago

Police seek teen suspect in North York shooting
Police seek teen suspect in North York shooting

Police are searching for a teenage suspect following a shooting in North York that seriously injured another teen. Investigators say that just before 6 p.m. Friday they were called to Driftwood Avenue...

2m ago

Centenary Hospital's cardiac rehab program in Scarborough seeing health care savings
Centenary Hospital's cardiac rehab program in Scarborough seeing health care savings

CityNews visited the cardiac rehab unit at Centenary Hospital in Scarborough to learn about the program and the financial savings being seen.

1h ago

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

2h ago

