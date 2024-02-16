Feds charge Minnesota man who they say trained with ISIS and threatened violence against New York

By The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 5:42 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 5:57 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A naturalized U.S. citizen who rapped about flying to “shoot New York up” after training with ISIS in his native Somalia has been charged with supporting a terrorist organization, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Harafa Hussein Abdi, 41, of Minneapolis was arrested recently in East Africa and taken to the United States this week, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York. He was ordered held following an initial appearance in federal court in Manhattan on Friday.

Abdi moved from Minnesota to Somalia in 2015 and joined a group of ISIS fighters at a training camp, prosecutors said in a newly unsealed criminal complaint. Over the next two years, in addition to receiving weapons training, Abdi worked in the group’s media wing, making and appearing in a recruiting video distributed by a pro-ISIS outlet, the filing said.

The complaint quotes lyrics from a 2017 audio clip in which Abdi allegedly raps about inflicting violence in New York City while automatic gunfire and an explosion are heard in the background: “We going to carry on jihad; fly through America on our way to shoot New York up. They trying to shut this thing. We ain’t going. We going to come blow New York up.”

Abdi left the camp in 2017 after clashing with the ISIS group’s leadership, which had him jailed, the complaint said. He eventually escaped and traveled to Hargeisa, Somalia, where he was arrested.

“Mr. Abdi left his country to join ISIS, trained as a fighter, and actively aided the group’s propaganda efforts to spread its vile ideology,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said in a news release.

It was unclear whether Abdi was represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Abdi was born in Somalia in 1982, entered the United States in 1999 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2006, authorities said.

He is charged with conspiring to provide and providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiring to receive and receiving military-type training from a terrorist organization. The most serious charges carry a potential prison term of 20 years.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing
Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing

There's a heavy police presence at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga after a person was reportedly stabbed during a large fight inside the mall on Friday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m....

25m ago

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

37m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles
Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. The public health unit says the infant is currently being treated in hospital and that it is following...

3h ago

Top Stories

Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing
Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing

There's a heavy police presence at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga after a person was reportedly stabbed during a large fight inside the mall on Friday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m....

25m ago

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

37m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles
Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. The public health unit says the infant is currently being treated in hospital and that it is following...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.
1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.
2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

More Videos