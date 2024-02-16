Ford awaiting Red Bull investigation into Horner but stresses high moral values company holds

FILE - Red Bull racing team principal Christian Horner stands at pit during the second practice for the French Formula One Grand Prix at Paul Ricard racetrack in Le Castellet, southern France, on July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 12:51 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 12:56 pm.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Red Bull future engine supplier Ford Motor Co. said Friday it is awaiting the results of an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior by team principal Christian Horner, but a top executive stressed that Ford holds its company and partners to very high moral standards.

Ford is slated to become Red Bull’s engine supplier in 2026 and is the first of Red Bull’s existing partners to comment on the controversy surrounding Horner. The team leader has remained defiant in his denial of claims of misconduct made to parent company Red Bull, which two weeks ago announced it had launched an independent investigation into the claims.

Mark Rushbrook, global head of Ford Performance Motorsport, said Friday at Daytona International Speedway that Ford is awaiting the outcome of the investigation into Horner.

“As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behavior and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners,” Rushbrook said. “It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they’re worried about their brand, as well.

“And that’s why they’ve got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it’s too early for us to comment on it all.”

Horner one day earlier insisted it was “business as normal” as he took center stage at the launch of the team’s car for the upcoming Formula 1 season.

“Obviously, there’s a process that’s ongoing at the moment. Some allegations have been made which I fully deny and I comply, obviously, with that process and will continue to do so,” Horner said. “I think it’s been very clear and the position of Red Bull has been that it’s business as normal. Obviously there’s a job to do and I deny fully the accusations that have been made. My role obviously continues.”

What Horner has been accused of doing by a Red Bull employee has not been made clear. The investigation was launched by parent company Red Bull Energy out of Austria and initially seemed to involve Horner’s “aggressive management style.”

But in the two weeks since, the F1 industry has been rife with gossip, speculation and, as of Friday, news reports indicating Horner’s supposed transgressions involve allegations of sexual misconduct. And, with much of the unsubstantiated claims being made to Dutch media outlets, there’s loud chatter that both three-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his father, Jos, are behind the leaks.

Max Verstappen, who races under the Dutch flag, at the launch on Thursday said his relationship with Horner remains “very good” ahead of the new season.

“We’ve seen each other quite a few times. We’ve achieved a lot of things together so that doesn’t change suddenly,” he said. “My contact with Christian has been the same as on the first day. It’s been like normal.”

The 50-year-old Horner has been Red Bull’s team principal since it entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. He has guided the team to six constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ championships during his time at the top. Verstappen has won the drivers’ title in each of the last three seasons. The team won all but one of the 22 races last year.

Horner is married since 2015 to Geri Halliwell, better known as Ginger Spice of the female pop group The Spice Girls.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Jenna Fryer, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Second arrest made in murder of Brampton food delivery driver and international student
Second arrest made in murder of Brampton food delivery driver and international student

A second arrest has been made in connection to the 2023 murder of a 24-year-old food delivery driver and international student in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said. Gurvinder Nath of Brampton was...

2h ago

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

43m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speaker's Corner

24m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

