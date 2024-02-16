‘Freedom Convoy’ members returning to Ottawa two years after demonstrations ended

Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets. A protester dances on a concrete jersey barrier in front of vehicles and placards on Rideau Street in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 16, 2024 10:01 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 10:20 am.

Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.

The group plans to talk about its vision for the future and a recent Federal Court ruling that found the Liberal government violated some Charter rights by invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests.

Thousands of demonstrators took over streets around Parliament Hill in late January 2022, blocking roads with big-rig trucks and other vehicles and refusing to move.

The protesters were loosely organized, with many gathering to oppose COVID-19 pandemic restrictions — which had mostly ended by that time — and others hoping to bring down the Trudeau government.

After weeks of disruptions, the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act to grant extraordinary powers to police and governments and the freeze bank accounts of protesters.

Police from across Ontario and Quebec were brought in to clear the streets in a massive multi-day operation.

