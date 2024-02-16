Live updates | Biden warns Israel not to attack Rafah without plan to protect civilians

Palestinians carry relatives killed in the Israeli bombing of the Nusseirat refugee camp to a truck at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 12:32 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 12:42 am.

In a phone call Thursday, President Joe Biden again cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against moving forward with a military operation in Rafah without a “credible and executable plan” to protect civilians.

Early the next day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reject “international dictates” on a long-term resolution of Israel’s conflict with the Palestinians.

Israeli troops entered the main hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday in what the army said was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.

Israeli troops, tanks and snipers have surrounded the hospital compound for at least a week, with heavy fire all around it, killing several people inside the compound in recent days, according to health officials. Israel accuses Hamas of using hospitals and other civilian structures to shield its fighters.

Israel launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon for a second day after killing 10 civilians and three Hezbollah fighters on Wednesday in response to a rocket attack that killed an Israeli soldier and wounded several others. It was the deadliest of daily exchanges of fire along the border since the Oct. 7 start of the war in Gaza.

The number of Palestinians killed during the war in Gaza has surpassed 28,000 people, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. A quarter of Gaza’s residents are starving. About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and around 250 abducted in Hamas’ attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Currently:

Israeli forces storm the main hospital in southern Gaza, saying hostages were likely held there.

— Israeli airstrikes killed 10 Lebanese civilians in a single day. Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate.

— A look at the arsenals of Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia as cross-border strikes escalate.

— On the USS Eisenhower, four months of combat at sea facing Houthi missiles.

— Families of Israeli hostages visit international court to urge the arrest of Hamas leaders

— Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war.

Here’s the latest:

NETANYAHU REJECTS ‘INTERNATIONAL DICTATES’ ON CONFLICT WITH PALESTINIANS

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will not accept what he portrayed as “international dictates” regarding a resolution of the conflict with the Palestinians.

Writing early Friday on X, Netanyahu said such a resolution can only be the result of negotiations. He also said Israel opposes a unilateral recognition of statehood, claiming it would amount to a “huge reward” for the militant group Hamas following its deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Netanyahu leads a right-wing coalition that is fiercely opposed to a Palestinian state arising alongside Israel. During his years as prime minister, there were no significant high-level negotiations with the Palestinians. He has boasted that he has been instrumental over the years in preventing Palestinian statehood.

The two-state solution has broad international support, but international diplomatic efforts were long dormant, with successive U.S. presidents reluctant to spend political capital on a seemingly intractable conflict.

This changed after the Oct. 7 attack that triggered Israel’s destructive war on Hamas in Gaza. Western diplomats have renewed a push for Palestinian statehood as part of a post-war scenario. Recognition of a provisional Palestinian state as an interim step has been floated, including by Britain’s foreign secretary.

Netanyahu wrote Friday that “Israel rejects outright international dictates regarding a permanent settlement with the Palestinians.”

ISRAELI HOSTAGE IN GAZA IS CONFIRMED DEAD BY HIS KIBBUTZ

JERUSALEM — An Israeli kibbutz says one of its residents who was kidnapped by Hamas has been pronounced dead.

Yair Yaakov, 59, was captured from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants staged a attack on southern Israel that killed roughly 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage.

His partner, Meirav Tal, and two of his children, Yagil and Or, were also taken captive but released during a brief cease-fire in November.

Nir Oz was hit hard on Oct. 7, with dozens of residents taken hostage.

The kibbutz said Thursday that Yaakov had been killed on Oct. 7 and his body was being held in Gaza.

“He was energetic, loved life, and often enjoyed music with a cold beer. He was a loving father to his children,” the kibbutz said.

It did not say how it had determined the death, but families are typically notified of intelligence assessments by the Israeli military.

Over 100 hostages are still held captive in the Gaza Strip after 121 were released during the cease-fire. The remains of roughly 30 others either killed on Oct. 7 or who died in Hamas captivity are believed to be in Gaza.

The Associated Press













Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

2h ago

Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to Shannon Street in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

3h ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

4h ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

2h ago

Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to Shannon Street in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

3h ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

4h ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

8h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

11h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

More Videos