Man charged in suspected hate-motivated threatening investigation

A 23-year-old man is facing charges in a suspected hate-motivated investigation.

Police say a man was walking near a school in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 24 when he allegedly made several antisemitic threats towards students and families.

Mark Encarnacion of Toronto was arrested on Thursday, February 15, and charged with uttering threats and causing a disturbance. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated incident and if a person is convicted of the offence, the judge will take into consideration hate as an aggravating factor when imposing a sentence.