Mexico saw a huge increase in migrants from Africa and Venezuela in 2023, authorities say

Asylum-seeking migrants wait to be processed in a makeshift, mountainous campsite after crossing the border with Mexico, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, near Jacumba Hot Springs, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 7:51 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 7:56 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say they saw a huge increase in the number of migrants from Africa and Venezuela entering the country in 2023.

Those migrants generally enter Mexico from Central America, and cross the country in a bid to reach the U.S. border.

Mexico’s Interior Department said year-end figures showed that nine times more migrants from Africa entered Mexico in 2023, with numbers rising from 6,672 in 2022, to 59,834 in 2023.

The report also showed the number of migrants from Venezuela more than doubled last year, rising from 96,197 in 2022 to 222,994 in 2023.

In part, that may reflect more rapid and more numerous movements of migrants through the jungle-clad Darien Gap that connects South America to Panama.

Smugglers are moving migrants more quickly through the dangerous route, which last year was traversed by over half a million migrants. Once in Panama, migrants make their way through Central America to Mexico.

Overall, the number of all irregular migrants found in Mexico in 2023 rose by 77%, going from 441,409 in 2022 to 782,176 last year.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Teen stabbed at Square One in Mississauga, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed at Square One in Mississauga, 6 youths in custody

A teen was stabbed and half-a-dozen suspects are in custody after what police believe was a violent robbery at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on Friday evening. It happened just after 5...

40m ago

Police seek teen suspect in North York shooting
Police seek teen suspect in North York shooting

Police are searching for a teenage suspect following a shooting in North York that seriously injured another teen. Investigators say that just before 6 p.m. Friday they were called to Driftwood Avenue...

3m ago

Centenary Hospital's cardiac rehab program in Scarborough seeing health care savings
Centenary Hospital's cardiac rehab program in Scarborough seeing health care savings

CityNews visited the cardiac rehab unit at Centenary Hospital in Scarborough to learn about the program and the financial savings being seen.

1h ago

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

2h ago

