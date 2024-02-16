Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,255.61, up 32.92 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 65 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $46.46 on 12.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Unchanged at $44.58 on 11.3 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Transport. Down $1.26, or 6.54 per cent, to $18.00 on 9.3 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 17 cents, or 3.63 per cent, to $4.86 on 9.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down five cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $33.30 on 7.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Transport. Up 41 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $85.16 on 6.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Down $1.26, or 6.54 per cent, to $18.00. Air Canada continued its post-pandemic recovery last quarter, earning roughly 10 per cent higher profits year-over-year while straining to keep a lid on costincreases that have plagued the industry. Net income rose to $184 million in the airline’s fourth quarter from $168 million a year earlier, the company reported Friday. Adjusted earnings of $521 million marked a 34-per-cent jump. But the latter fell below consensus expectations of $548 million, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Down 15 cents, or 4.49 per cent, to $3.19. Mithaq Capital SPC says it’s dropping its hostile takeover offer for Aimia Inc. after not enough shares were tendered before the bid expired on Thursday. As a result, no shares were acquired under the proposal and any shares that had been deposited under the bid will be returned, the company says.

B2Gold Corp (TSX:BTO). Down four cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $3.38. B2Gold Corp. says three employees have died after an attack on a bus transporting workers in Mali. The company says the bus, which was travelling under Malian gendarme escort, was going from its Fekola mine to Bamako, the capital of Mali. It says initial reports indicate several other employees travelling on the bus were also wounded.

TD Bank (TSX:TD). Up 38 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $80.87. The $15.9-million settlement of a class-action lawsuit related to TD Bank Group’s non-sufficient fund fees has been approved by an Ontario Superior Court. The settlement will compensate customers who were double-charged a $48 fee and comes as scrutiny grows on the charging of such fees, including a push by the federal government to lower them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press