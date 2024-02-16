Music Review: Jennifer Lopez returns to her pop music throne with new album, ‘This Is Me… Now’

This image released by BMG shows cover art for “This Is Me…. Now” by Jennifer Lopez. (BMG via AP)

By Martina Rebecca Inchingolo, The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 12:03 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 12:12 am.

On “This Is Me….Now,” Jennifer Lopez’s first solo album in a decade, the singer takes back her rightful place on the throne of pop music.

In 2002, Jennifer Lopez dropped “This Is Me… Then,” her third studio album that married her glossy-eyed romanticism with R&B-pop rhythms. She also announced an engagement to the actor Ben Affleck, who she met while filming the movie “Gigli” in 2001. The pair broke up a few years later.

Fast forward 20 years and “Bennifer” — as they were dubbed by the ’00s press — has returned, and so has her sublime pop. In 2022, they married, and now in 2024, the “This Is Me” series continues — articulating nostalgia and a loving feeling she knows best. It is the soundtrack to a new J.Lo Renaissance — one where she got her happy ending and has made the art to let listeners into her dreamy love story.

The opening track, “This Is Me… Now,” is quintessential J.Lo, with romantic instrumentation of flutes and harps. “Had a lot to learn, had a lot to grow, had to find my way,” sings Lopez on a track reminiscent of a track that might’ve been on her 2002 R&B dance-pop album — with a new, refined wisdom.

It proceeds “To Be Yours,” an energetic love song — sentimental but never saccharine — perfect for a serenade or the dance floor atop hip-hop beats.

The album releases Friday, the same day as a film by the same name: “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.”

“Can’t Get Enough,” an early single that doubled as a tease for the movie, was released with a music video that depicts the singer getting married three times, as she did in real life. In that way, the visual communicates that she’s ready to open the door to her life and show it all — the good and the ugly — all the while sweetly singing “I’m still in love with you, boy,” a gender-flipped take on Alton Ellis’ 1967 reggae classic “I’m Still in Love with You,” which her song samples.

As for that relationship transparency: “Dear Ben pt. II” is a sequel to the slow-burn “Dear Ben” from the 2002 album. The second installment is a more dynamic take on the same relationship. “When I think you’ll let me down, you lift my hopes,” she sings about finding love with Affleck again, two decades later.

At the end of the album is the R&B anthem “Greatest Love Story Never Told” — a bow on the album’s full package — Lopez’s breathy vocals sway above an acoustic guitar, piano and strings. “It’s destiny how we found each other twice in one lifetime,” she sings both for her audience and for her husband.

“This Is Me… Now” is for the Jennifer Lopez loyalists who patiently awaited her return, Bennifer fans, and those who believe in true love — no matter what shape it takes, or how long.

Martina Rebecca Inchingolo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

54m ago

Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to Shannon Street in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

1h ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

3h ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

54m ago

Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to Shannon Street in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

1h ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

3h ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

6h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

10h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

More Videos