New ban on stopping on Las Vegas Strip bridges targets people with disabilities, lawsuit alleges

FILE - People stop to take pictures on a pedestrian bridge along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Friday, Feb. 16, that it had filed a legal challenge to a controversial ban on stopping or standing on Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridges. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Rio Yamat, The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 5:52 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 5:56 pm.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman who uses a wheelchair due to a spinal injury has accused the county that includes Las Vegas of unfairly targeting people with disabilities under its new ban on standing or stopping while crossing pedestrian bridges on the Strip, according to a federal lawsuit filed Friday.

“Making criminals out of ordinary people who stop for even a few moments, like our client who has to stop periodically because she uses a manual wheelchair, is reckless,” said Athar Haseebullah, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada.

The ACLU’s legal challenge comes one month after the ordinance took effect in Clark County. The measure makes it a misdemeanor to stop, stand or engage in activity “that causes another person to stop” on Strip pedestrian bridges. That also includes up to 20 feet (6 meters) surrounding connected stairs, elevators and escalators.

Violators of the ordinance could face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine.

The ban doesn’t include standing or stopping if a person is waiting to use an elevator, stairway or escalator, but it doesn’t exempt people who stop due to a disability.

According to the lawsuit, Lisa McAllister, who can’t stand or walk due to a spinal injury, often stops unexpectedly either because her arms are tired, her wheelchair is malfunctioning or her path is blocked by other people.

Because of that, the lawsuit says, the ordinance “has effectively denied” McAllister and other people with disabilities the use of pedestrian bridges on the Strip because they cannot always cross without stopping. It also says that the ordinance has deterred McAllister, a Las Vegas resident, from returning to the Strip.

Visitors often stop on pedestrian bridges in the famed tourist corridor to take photos amid the glittery casino lights or to watch street performers.

The ACLU of Nevada is asking a judge to strike down the ordinance, which it says violates not only the rights of people with disabilities but also rights protected by the First Amendment, including protesting or performing on the street.

“Clark County has banned activities that receive the highest protections under the First Amendment,” the lawsuit states.

A spokesperson for the county said Friday that the county doesn’t comment on pending litigation. But in a statement last month, the county said that the ordinance isn’t meant to target street performers or people who stop to take pictures, but rather to increase public safety by ensuring a continuous flow of pedestrian traffic across the bridges.

The measure “will help to ensure our world-class tourism destination remains a safe place for people to visit and transverse,” the statement said.

Rio Yamat, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing
Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing

There's a heavy police presence at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga after a person was reportedly stabbed during a large fight inside the mall on Friday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m....

25m ago

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

37m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles
Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. The public health unit says the infant is currently being treated in hospital and that it is following...

3h ago

