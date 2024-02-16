Ohio woman who disappeared with 5-year-old foster son sent officers to his body – in a sewer drain

By The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 10:46 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 10:57 am.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who disappeared with her 5-year-old foster son has been found, and she told police where to locate the boy’s body. They found it in a sewer drain. Now she’ll face a murder charge, police said.

Columbus police said Pammy Maye, 48, was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in Brooklyn, a Cleveland suburb about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from her home in Columbus.

Officers found Maye wandering in a nightgown, and she told investigators where they could find Darnell’s Taylor’s body, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said. It was recovered shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

Maye was being evaluated Friday at a Cleveland-area hospital and will remain in custody, police said. Court records did not show if she has retained an attorney or when she may appear in court.

Maye, who also faces kidnapping and child endangerment charges, had last been seen at her home around 3 a.m. Wednesday, around the time her husband called 911, saying Maye had told him the child was no longer alive. The husband said he had searched the home before calling police and did not find the child.

According to court records, Maye held her hand over her husband’s mouth when he tried to make the 911 call, saying she “had a plan.” Maye then abruptly left the home, authorities said, and an Amber Alert for her and the child was issued two hours later. Her vehicle was then found unoccupied around 6 a.m. Wednesday in Brooklyn.

Maye had been the boy’s foster mother since May 2023. The child’s biological family was notified about the boy’s death and Maye’s arrest.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest, and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at...

updated

3m ago

Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police
Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police

A man from Vaughan is facing charges in a historic sexual assault and extortion case, York Regional Police said. Authorities said on Feb. 3, the victim alleged that she met the accused on a dating app...

47m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

20h ago

Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police
Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night. Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking...

5h ago

Top Stories

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest, and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at...

updated

3m ago

Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police
Vaughan man charged in assault, extortion forced victim to perform sexual act: police

A man from Vaughan is facing charges in a historic sexual assault and extortion case, York Regional Police said. Authorities said on Feb. 3, the victim alleged that she met the accused on a dating app...

47m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

20h ago

Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police
Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night. Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.

12h ago

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

17h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

20h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
More Videos