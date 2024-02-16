Ottawa promised Canadians two billion new trees, Quebec wants to cut some down

Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests Maïté Blanchette Vézina speaks during an interview, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the legislature in Quebec City. Quebec is asking the federal government to allow the local forestry industry to chop down trees planted as part of a national effort to restore natural habitats and reduce greenhouse gases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 16, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 4:12 am.

MONTREAL — The federal government committed to planting two billion trees across the country to restore natural habitats and fight climate change, and now Quebec wants to harvest some of them.

The provincial government is asking Ottawa to allow the local forestry industry to chop down trees in areas of the province hardest hit by last year’s forest fires.

Ottawa has committed more than $3 billion to help provinces, territories and organizations plant a total of two billion trees by the end of 2031 as part of a national effort to reduce greenhouse gases.

However, the 2 Billion Trees program does not fund trees designated for commercial use.

But Quebec Natural Resources and Forests Minister Maïté Blanchette Vézina says the record-setting 2023 fire season has had tremendous economic impacts in rural regions that depend on the forestry industry. 

She sent a letter Thursday to her federal counterpart, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, asking Ottawa to allow the trees to be harvested and used in the production of green building materials.

Vézina says the fires destroyed 1.1 million hectares of forest in the southern half of the province, and her letter is co-signed by more than 100 Quebec municipalities and forestry industry associations and unions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to Shannon Street in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

6h ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

7h ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody
Man found in Wilson Subway Station with critical injuries after stabbing; 1 suspect in custody

A man in his 50s is in life-threatening condition after being found with stab wounds in Wilson Subway Station on Thursday night. Police say they were called to the station around 5:30 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash
Man seriously injured after garage collapses onto truck following crash

A man in his 60s was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in the west end. Police were called to Shannon Street in the area of Ossington Avenue and College Street just before 6 p.m. for...

6h ago

TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues
TTC implements 14 slow-speed zones across subway Lines 1, 2 due to track issues

TTC staff put the orders in place on Wednesday after several areas of track were determined to require repairs.

7h ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

11h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

14h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

More Videos