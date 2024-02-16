Pennsylvania high court takes up challenge to the state’s life-without-parole sentences

FILE - An exterior view of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center, home to the Commonwealth Court in Harrisburg, Pa., is seen on Nov. 6, 2020. Pennsylvania's high court will consider whether some automatic life sentences for those convicted of murder violate constitutional protections for defendants, the justices said Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 4:16 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 4:27 pm.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high court will consider whether some automatic life sentences for those convicted of murder violate constitutional protections for defendants, the justices said Friday.

The appeal being pursued by Derek Lee, convicted of a 2014 killing, argues the state’s life-without-parole law violates prohibitions in the Pennsylvania and U.S. constitutions against cruel punishment.

In the order accepting the appeal, the Supreme Court said it would focus on the constitutionality of the mandatory life sentence in Lee’s case, where he argues he “did not kill or intend to kill and therefore had categorically-diminished culpability.”

Pennsylvania law makes someone liable for murder if they participate in a felony that leads to death, and life with no possibility of parole is currently the state’s only possible sentence for those convicted of second-degree murder.

Advocates say there are about 5,200 people in Pennsylvania currently serving what they call “death by incarceration” sentences, the highest per capita rate among states. The policy affects Black men disproportionately, as about 70% of those serving life-without-parole in Pennsylvania are Black.

Quinn Cozzens, a lawyer for Lee with the Abolitionist Law Center, said he believes if the high court sides with Lee, that could apply to all others convicted of second-degree murder.

“The only issue that we’re appealing from trial is the sentence itself, so not the conviction,” Cozzens said. “So even on the theory that the state’s proved its case entirely and everything’s entirely true, that sentence is still excessive and doesn’t reflect the culpability of somebody convicted of felony murder.”

Kelly Callihan, executive director of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association, said the case will be reviewed by the association’s appeals committee to determine next steps.

A summary of the facts of the October 2014 killing written by the Allegheny County trial judge said Lee and another man, both armed and with their faces partially concealed, forced the home’s two adult residents to kneel while they yelled at victim Leonard Butler to give them money. One assailant used a stun gun.

One of them pistol-whipped the 44-year-old Butler in the face, took his watch and ran up the stairs, the judge said.

“The second male remained with the couple and when Butler began to struggle with him over the gun, a shot was fired killing Butler,” the judge wrote.

Investigators linked Lee to the crime because a rental vehicle in his name had been parked outside around the time of the killing, and because the other adult resident of the home identified him out of a photo lineup, saying Lee was not the shooter, the judge recounted.

Lee and codefendant Paul Durham were both convicted by a jury of second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy.

In a June ruling, the Pennsylvania Superior Court cited decisions in previous, similar appeals as it turned down Lee’s claim that life-without-parole violates his constitutional rights.

But in a concurring opinion, Superior Court Judge Alice Beck Dubow urged the higher court to revisit the matter “in light of changes in related case law from other states and research and policy concerns regarding the criminal justice system.”

.

Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles
Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. The public health unit says the infant is currently being treated in hospital and that it is following...

1h ago

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

3h ago

Man sought for impersonating police officer on TTC bus
Man sought for impersonating police officer on TTC bus

Toronto police are trying to identify a man who allegedly boarded a TTC bus and fraudulently identified himself as a police officer. It happened on Wednesday, February 7, at around 5:15 p.m. on a bus...

29m ago

Top Stories

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles
Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. The public health unit says the infant is currently being treated in hospital and that it is following...

1h ago

14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday. Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30...

3h ago

Man sought for impersonating police officer on TTC bus
Man sought for impersonating police officer on TTC bus

Toronto police are trying to identify a man who allegedly boarded a TTC bus and fraudulently identified himself as a police officer. It happened on Wednesday, February 7, at around 5:15 p.m. on a bus...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

23h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.
2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

More Videos