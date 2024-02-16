Police seek teen suspect in North York shooting

Police are searching for a teenage suspect following a shooting in North York that seriously injured another teen.

Investigators say that just before 6 p.m. Friday they were called to Driftwood Avenue just east of Jane Street following reports of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby trauma centre where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Police say they are searching for one suspect described as being between 16 and 18 years of age with long black curly hair who was last seen wearing black jeans. The suspect fled the scene in a black sedan.

Investigators say a TTC bus which was surrounded by police tape at the scene was not directly involved in the shooting. Police are looking at security footage captured by cameras aboard the bus.