Toronto looks to keep rolling against Montreal in PWHL’s ‘Battle on Bay Street’

Sarah Nurse
Toronto's Sarah Nurse (20) skates on the ice before the start of PWHL hockey action against Boston, in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Toronto star forward Nurse is excited for what's been dubbed the "Battle on Bay Street." Toronto is hosting Montreal in the first Professional Women's Hockey League game at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Abdulhamid Ibrahim, The Canadian Press

Posted February 16, 2024 6:48 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 6:53 am.

Toronto star forward Sarah Nurse is excited for what’s been dubbed the “Battle on Bay Street.”

Toronto hosts Montreal on Friday in the first Professional Women’s Hockey League game at Scotiabank Arena. Tickets for the game were sold out two weeks ago, with only some resale tickets available online now.

Toronto Metropolitan University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre has been Toronto’s home arena before this game and will be for the rest of the season. Tickets for those home games sold out before the season started.

“I think it’s pretty awesome that we were able to sell out the arena,” Nurse said. “Obviously there’s been a ton of demand for tickets to our game, people want to watch us.

“And so the fact that we’re able to be at Scotiabank, it’s huge. We’ve never done this professionally before and to be able to play there at a pretty awesome venue is very exciting.”

However, Nurse was quick to point out the goal remaining the same – another three points and going up 2-0-0 in the five-game regular-season series against Montreal.

“I think at the end of the day, we’re all professionals. And just because we’re playing at a different venue, that’s not going to change the way that we play,” she said. “I mean, people love to obviously make things pretty big and hype things up.

“But I think as a group, being able to just focus on us and what we contribute (and) what’s in our control and be able to take the opportunity to be able to play at Scotiabank and have a lot of people in the building and a lot of eyes on us, they think it’s a privilege that we’ve definitely earned.”

Toronto enters the contest having won three in a row – and four of its last five – and is coming off its highest-scoring game of the season, a 5-3 win at Boston on Wednesday.

The team had struggled out of the gate, going 1-4-0 and sitting in last place. But things have changed, with Toronto now sitting in third place behind Montreal and league-leading Minnesota.

“I think Toronto’s starting to put some games together,” Montreal defender Erin Ambrose said. “They (have) a game under their belts since coming back from international break (Feb. 5-13) and we got to get our legs going quickly, especially being on the road.”

Keeping perspective regarding the length of the season – something the team had preached – has helped Toronto.

“I think over the past few weeks, just being able to be connected and focusing on things within our control, being able to execute a game plan has been huge,” Nurse said. “I don’t think things were really going our way, but to be able to turn it around and come together with the group has been really important.”

The turnaround started with the league’s first-ever shootout game that saw Toronto take down Montreal 4-3 on the road on Jan. 20.

“I don’t think we were very happy with the way that we (last) played against Toronto,” Ambrose said. “It probably was our most incomplete game that we have played this year.

“So in saying that, got to know that we have more to give but at the same time, if we were able to force them to a shootout in a game that we probably shouldn’t have been in, if it wasn’t for (goaltender) Ann-Renee Desbiens, then I think that could lead to some success as well.”

The PWHL showcase game, which Nurse and Ambrose were both in, was held at Scotiabank Arena on the opening night of NHL all-star weekend with 16,392 in attendance. According to Ambrose, playing free will be important in what she described as an “exciting” opportunity.

“I think I’m fortunate enough to have been able to play in some games with a lot of big audiences,” she said. “And I think for me, that’s something that I’m going to lean on and know that it’s no different.

“And then trying to help everybody else out and (share) that same mindset of it’s just another hockey game. â€¦ At the same time, accepting that there is a little bit more pressure and it is a little bit bigger of a stage and understanding that that’s not a bad thing.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

17h ago

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, has died, Russian authorities say
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, has died, Russian authorities say

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests, died in prison Friday, Russian authorities said....

0m ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

8h ago

Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police
Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night. Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking...

2h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

17h ago

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, has died, Russian authorities say
Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russia's Putin, has died, Russian authorities say

Alexei Navalny, the fiercest foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests, died in prison Friday, Russian authorities said....

0m ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

8h ago

Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police
Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night. Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.

14h ago

1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.

17h ago

2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

More Videos