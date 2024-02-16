RCMP in Ontario make arrest for alleged communication of safeguarded information

TORONTO — The RCMP in Ontario say they have arrested one person who allegedly communicated safeguarded information to a foreign entity or terrorist group with the intent to put critical infrastructure at risk.

The accused is alleged to have violated the Security of Information Act, a key national security law.

The Mounties say there are currently no known risks to the public or the environment.

The RCMP’s Friday news release offers limited details and does not identify the accused, the alleged foreign entity or terrorist group, or the critical infrastructure allegedly intended to be put at risk.

The Mounties say as soon as the breach was identified, they moved to “mitigate and manage any further risk of unauthorized disclosures.”

The force continues to investigate and assess possible impacts of the alleged activity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press