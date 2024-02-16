Reports of Alexei Navalny’s death reminder of Putin’s oppressive regime: Joly

Canada’s foreign affairs minister says the reported death of Alexei Navalny, who crusaded against corruption in Russia, is a “painful reminder” of Vladimir Putin’s “continued oppressive regime.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Melanie Joly says Navalny “gave his freedom in the hopes of a better, more democratic future for the Russian people.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also weighed in on the reports, saying Navalny’s work “exposed corruption by Putin’s oligarchs.”

Several international leaders and others who have opposed Putin’s rule are voicing their admiration and support for Navalny’s work and offering condolences to his family.

Russia’s prison agency says Nalvalny, who was serving a 19-year sentence in an Arctic penal colony, died today. He was 47.

The Federal Penitentiary Service says Navalny felt unwell after a walk and lost consciousness, and could not be revived by paramedics.

Navalny’s associates stressed they didn’t have independent confirmation of his death in the reports that came from Russia’s penitentiary officials. His close ally Ivan Zhdanov said authorities “must notify the relatives” within 24 hours “if true.”

– with files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press