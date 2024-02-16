Sweden: Police find dead person inside charred remains of a water park under construction

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A human body was found inside the charred remains of a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, police said Friday.

A huge fire on Monday destroyed a large part of the Oceana water park that was scheduled to open this summer in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Officers only were able to enter the site Friday and found a dead person there, but the individual’s identity has not been confirmed, police said.

The fire at the popular Liseberg amusement complex spread over several water slides and the pool area of the water park. A nearby hotel and office facilities had to be evacuated. One person was reported missing from the fire and 16 were slightly injured.

Firefighters said they got the blaze under control on Tuesday but could not access part of the area because of the risk of a collapse. They said Friday that they were now “in the final stages” of their work.

Oceana was to include an indoor swimming area of almost 6,000 square meters (7,176 square yards) and a 4,000-square-meter (4,780-square-yard) outdoor swimming facility. The venue was expected to accommodate up to 1,750 visitors at a time.

Liseberg, which opened in 1923, is a popular tourist destination with some 3 million visitors a year.

