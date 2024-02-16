Sweden: Police find dead person inside charred remains of a water park under construction

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Liseberg amusement park's new water world Oceana in Goteborg, Sweden, Monday Feb. 12, 2024. A fire raged through a water park attraction with several slides in the Nordic region’s largest fun fair with a huge plume of black smoke drifting over Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city. Authorities, including the police and fire fighters, could not say whether there were any casualties. (Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 16, 2024 8:51 am.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 8:56 am.

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A human body was found inside the charred remains of a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, police said Friday.

A huge fire on Monday destroyed a large part of the Oceana water park that was scheduled to open this summer in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Officers only were able to enter the site Friday and found a dead person there, but the individual’s identity has not been confirmed, police said.

The fire at the popular Liseberg amusement complex spread over several water slides and the pool area of the water park. A nearby hotel and office facilities had to be evacuated. One person was reported missing from the fire and 16 were slightly injured.

Firefighters said they got the blaze under control on Tuesday but could not access part of the area because of the risk of a collapse. They said Friday that they were now “in the final stages” of their work.

Oceana was to include an indoor swimming area of almost 6,000 square meters (7,176 square yards) and a 4,000-square-meter (4,780-square-yard) outdoor swimming facility. The venue was expected to accommodate up to 1,750 visitors at a time.

Liseberg, which opened in 1923, is a popular tourist destination with some 3 million visitors a year.

The Associated Press



Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show
Weekend need-to-know: Family Day roundup includes wintry fun and auto show

After what seemed like a never-ending January and the groundhogs welcoming February with their predictions for an early spring, the first long weekend of the year is upon us. There are several things to...

19h ago

Alexei Navalny, jailed opposition leader and Putin’s fiercest foe, has died, Russian officials say
Alexei Navalny, jailed opposition leader and Putin’s fiercest foe, has died, Russian officials say

MOSCOW — Alexei Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he...

15m ago

Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago
Lawsuit filed against community centre where mother of two fatally shot 7 months ago

A class action lawsuit has been filed against the South Riverdale Community Centre roughly seven months after the tragic shooting death of an innocent bystander just meters away from the centre and supervised...

10h ago

Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police
Suspects crashed stolen BMW minutes after carjacking in North York: Police

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who allegedly crashed a car shortly after stealing it on Thursday night. Police tell CityNews a victim was walking back to their BMW parked in a plaza parking...

4h ago

