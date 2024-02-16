Tobogganers return to the hills after Toronto reverses ban

Toronto children hit the hills on Friday during their PA day after city council lifted a tobogganing ban earlier this month.

Sleds were racing down the side of hills across the city thanks to the snow that fell on Thursday, including at the 45 locations where the activity had previously been banned.

Toronto City Council voted 21-3 on Feb. 7 in favour of removing its tobogganing ban, reversing a Jan. 14 directive that banned the activity on a select number of hills.

The reason for the rule was the possible risk of injury due to the obstruction of trees, ditches, trails, and fences.

It came after weeks of debate from Toronto residents who were against the ban.

“We’re Canadians and we will toboggan in the winter. We will play with snow. So whoever made the decision, I’m not sure, not a good decision to stop playing,” said one participant Friday.

Signs telling people that “tobogganing is not allowed” are now starting to be replaced with others, warning that “the hill isn’t maintained or inspected” and that it’s unsafe.

“I think it’s a great activity for winter. I also thought we’re going to miss it with no snow,” said another tobogganer. “It’s good that it’s open and good that there’s safety and barriers. We got to enjoy it.”

The city’s parks forest and recreation staff were expected to replace signs and start re-installing wrapped hay bales for safety earlier this week.

CityNews has been told that “signage would be replaced at all locations where it was previously posted as prohibited by end of day” and the hay bales have been installed “where they were previously.”

Councillor Brad Bradford, a vocal opponent to the ban, was happy to see people out enjoying the hills once again.

“Of course, it was unfortunate we had to do this process for a month and a half, but the hill looks like it always has, families are having fun as they always have.”

The City’s website still only lists 27 parks with designated toboggan hills that are regularly inspected and the rest of the slopes aren’t exactly encouraged, but those who want to enjoy the rush of racing down the hillside are free to get back it.

“We remain committed to educating and promoting safety with the new signs at popular tobogganing locations that encourage residents to make an informed decision about participating in tobogganing at certain locations,” read a statement from a City spokesperson.