Tobogganers return to the hills after Toronto reverses ban

After Toronto city council reversed course on a tobogganing ban at some hills, officials are installing new signage at parks across the city. Mark McAllister reports.

By Mark McAllister

Posted February 16, 2024 5:54 pm.

Last Updated February 16, 2024 6:41 pm.

Toronto children hit the hills on Friday during their PA day after city council lifted a tobogganing ban earlier this month.

Sleds were racing down the side of hills across the city thanks to the snow that fell on Thursday, including at the 45 locations where the activity had previously been banned.

Toronto City Council voted 21-3 on Feb. 7 in favour of removing its tobogganing ban, reversing a Jan. 14 directive that banned the activity on a select number of hills.

The reason for the rule was the possible risk of injury due to the obstruction of trees, ditches, trails, and fences.

It came after weeks of debate from Toronto residents who were against the ban.

“We’re Canadians and we will toboggan in the winter. We will play with snow. So whoever made the decision, I’m not sure, not a good decision to stop playing,” said one participant Friday.

Signs telling people that “tobogganing is not allowed” are now starting to be replaced with others, warning that “the hill isn’t maintained or inspected” and that it’s unsafe.

“I think it’s a great activity for winter. I also thought we’re going to miss it with no snow,” said another tobogganer. “It’s good that it’s open and good that there’s safety and barriers. We got to enjoy it.”

The city’s parks forest and recreation staff were expected to replace signs and start re-installing wrapped hay bales for safety earlier this week.

CityNews has been told that “signage would be replaced at all locations where it was previously posted as prohibited by end of day” and the hay bales have been installed “where they were previously.”

Councillor Brad Bradford, a vocal opponent to the ban, was happy to see people out enjoying the hills once again.

“Of course, it was unfortunate we had to do this process for a month and a half, but the hill looks like it always has, families are having fun as they always have.”

The City’s website still only lists 27 parks with designated toboggan hills that are regularly inspected and the rest of the slopes aren’t exactly encouraged, but those who want to enjoy the rush of racing down the hillside are free to get back it.

“We remain committed to educating and promoting safety with the new signs at popular tobogganing locations that encourage residents to make an informed decision about participating in tobogganing at certain locations,” read a statement from a City spokesperson.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing
Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing

There's a heavy police presence at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga after a person was reportedly stabbed during a large fight inside the mall on Friday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m....

27m ago

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

38m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles
Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. The public health unit says the infant is currently being treated in hospital and that it is following...

3h ago

Top Stories

Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing
Heavy police presence at Square One in Mississauga after reports of stabbing

There's a heavy police presence at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga after a person was reportedly stabbed during a large fight inside the mall on Friday evening. It happened just after 5 p.m....

27m ago

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

38m ago

New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month
New rules for rooming houses in Toronto come into effect next month

In a follow up to a Speaker's Corner report earlier this week, we're taking a closer look at rooming houses in the city of Toronto. A big change is set to happen in March that will allow more rooming houses...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles
Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel. The public health unit says the infant is currently being treated in hospital and that it is following...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week
Cold weekend ahead of much milder week

Overcast conditions on Friday will bring a light dusting of snow for Toronto with lake-effect snow to the north. Colder temperatures move in for the weekend with double-digit wind chills.
1:07
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16
Half of Super Bowl parade shooting victims under the age of 16

We're learning some disturbing new information about Wednesday's mass shooting at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. At least half of those injured were children or teens and two of the suspects are juveniles. Melissa Duggan reports.
2:12
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade
1 killed, dozens injured in mass shooting at Super Bowl parade

One person was killed, a mother of two identified by her radio station as a DJ, and almost two dozen others were injured after gunfire erupted at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.
2:35
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot
Province scraps LCBO ID check pilot

The Ford government has canceled the LCBO's pilot project which would have required ID checks to curb theft. Why advocates say it would have harmed marginalized groups, while those in favour of the pilot say it could have saved money.
2:14
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life
How Toronto's new budget may improve your day-to-day life

Toronto’s budget aims to provide some bang for your buck. Caryn Ceolin with the small fixes around the city your taxes will be paying for.

More Videos