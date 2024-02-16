Toronto health officials investigating after infant hospitalized with measles

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant linked to travel.

The public health unit says the infant is currently being treated in hospital and that it is following up on known contacts who may have been exposed to the virus.

No further details were released such as when or where the possible exposure may have be occurred.

“Measles is a highly contagious viral infection with symptoms including red rash, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. It spreads through the air and close contact, such as breathing, coughing or sneezing,” TPH said in a release on Friday.

Three days ago Peel Public Health officials reported a case of measles in a child also linked to international travel. In that case, people may have been exposed between Feb. 1 and Feb. 7 at several locations.

Health officials say symptoms usually show up 10 days after exposure but can start anywhere from seven to 21 days after being exposed. Symptoms generally last for one to two weeks.

TPH says during COVID-19, there was a decline in vaccine coverage rates in school-aged children and they are encouraging anyone who needs it to book an appointment and get vaccinated.

“Anyone who is not vaccinated or has not had a measles infection is at risk for getting sick with measles,” said officials.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch recently told CityNews even with vaccination rates against measles above 90 per cent in most of Canada, there are weak links in the country’s defense against the disease.

“This is one of those infections where we have to have vigilance to maintain those very high vaccine rates because there’s not a lot of wiggle room with measles. It’s extremely transmissible. And if your vaccine rates get a bit lower, you’ll start to see explosive outbreaks,” he said.

TPH says there was one case of measles in Toronto in 2022 and that the five-year average is two cases of measles a year. As of Feb. 3, 2024, the Public Health Agency of Canada said there were three active cases of measles in Canada – two in southern Ontario and one in Saskatchewan.