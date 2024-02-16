14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large

A 14-year-old girl is under arrest, and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police say a 52-year-old man was walking off a subway at the station when he got into a fight on the platform with a teen girl and a male. The man was assaulted and stabbed, according to police.

The man was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The girl was arrested at the scene while the male suspect ran away.

Investigators believe the victim and suspects were known to each other.

Toronto police have charged a 14-year-old girl with offences including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. She cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have released photos of the outstanding suspect (see above) and describe him as a male last seen wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black hooded sweater, black face-covering, slim charcoal ripped jeans, and white/grey high-top “Jordan” shoes.

He was last seen heading northeast along Wilson Avenue towards Wilson Heights Boulevard.