14-year-old girl arrested in TTC subway stabbing; male suspect at large
Posted February 16, 2024 10:59 am.
Last Updated February 16, 2024 11:05 am.
A 14-year-old girl is under arrest, and police are searching for another suspect after a stabbing at a TTC subway station on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to Wilson Station in North York at 5:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police say a 52-year-old man was walking off a subway at the station when he got into a fight on the platform with a teen girl and a male. The man was assaulted and stabbed, according to police.
The man was rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The girl was arrested at the scene while the male suspect ran away.
Investigators believe the victim and suspects were known to each other.
Toronto police have charged a 14-year-old girl with offences including assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. She cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police have released photos of the outstanding suspect (see above) and describe him as a male last seen wearing a black puffy winter jacket, black hooded sweater, black face-covering, slim charcoal ripped jeans, and white/grey high-top “Jordan” shoes.
He was last seen heading northeast along Wilson Avenue towards Wilson Heights Boulevard.