1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries due to a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning.

Peel police received a call just before 9:00 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Orenda Road and West Drive area.

Police say one vehicle was involved.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services say one patient was sent to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. The age and gender of the patient are unknown.

Multiple patients were assessed at the scene and are now in stable condition.

There are road closures in place and police advise to use alternate routes. The Major Collision Bureau will be attending the scene.