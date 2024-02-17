A man in Iran guns down 12 relatives in a shooting spree with a Kalashnikov rifle

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2024 2:39 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2024 2:49 am.

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A 30-year-old man gunned down 12 of his relatives Saturday in a remote rural area in southeast Iran, the deadliest shooting reported in decades.

Head of the justice department of the province of Kerman, Ebrahim Hamidi, told the semiofficial ISNA news agency the gunman opened fire on his father, brother and other relatives early morning in a village because of family disputes.

The report, which did not identify the assailant, stated he used a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

Local media report on occasional shootings, but this attack has had the highest death toll in Iran, where citizens are only legally allowed hunting rifles, common in rural areas.

In 2022, an employee, who was dismissed from a state-owned financial conglomerate, opened fire at his former workplace, killing three people and injuring another five before killing himself in the country’s west. In 2016, a 26-year-old man shot 10 relatives in a rural area in the south of Iran.

In recent years, violence has spiked in the country suffering from deteriorating economic conditions coupled with crushing American sanctions that helped spark soaring inflation and increasing unemployment.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

4h ago

Federal finance committee recommends significant reduction in April 1 booze tax
Federal finance committee recommends significant reduction in April 1 booze tax

The price of beer, wine, and spirits was the subject of some political wrangling on Parliament Hill on Friday as the federal finance committee recommended a significant cut to the planned alcohol excise...

6h ago

Teen stabbed at Square One in Mississauga, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed at Square One in Mississauga, 6 youths in custody

A teen was stabbed and half-a-dozen suspects are in custody after what police believe was a violent robbery at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on Friday evening. Police say officers conducting...

4h ago

With Bonnie Crombie gone and ahead of a mayoral by-election, who's in charge in Mississauga?
With Bonnie Crombie gone and ahead of a mayoral by-election, who's in charge in Mississauga?

The City of Mississauga has been working without a permanent mayor for about a month since Bonnie Crombie officially resigned in January after winning the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party. A...

7h ago

