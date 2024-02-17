Britain’s David Cameron visits the Falkland Islands as Argentina renews its sovereignty claim

By Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2024 7:04 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Foreign Secretary David Cameron will visit the Falkland Islands this week to show they are a “valued part of the British family,” the U.K. government said Sunday. Britain’s top diplomat is making the trip amid renewed calls by Argentina for negotiations over the contested South Atlantic archipelago.

The Foreign Office said Cameron will meet Falklands government officials, pay his respects to war dead and visit some of the islands’ 3,500 people and 1 million penguins.

He’s the first British Cabinet minister since 2016 to visit the Falklands, over which Britain and Argentina fought a brief war in 1982.

Argentina’s recently elected new president, Javier Milei, has called for the islands – known as the Islas Malvinas in Argentina — to be handed over to Buenos Aires. Argentina has long claimed sovereignty over the islands, which lie about 300 miles (480 kilometers) from South America and 8,000 miles (13,000 kilometers) from Britain.

Argentina argues that the islands were illegally taken from it in 1833. Britain, which says its territorial claim dates to 1765, sent a warship to the islands in 1833 to expel Argentine forces who had sought to establish sovereignty over the territory.

Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, triggering a two-month war, won by Britain, that killed 649 Argentine troops, 255 British servicemen and three islanders.

Islanders voted overwhelmingly in a 2013 referendum to remain a British Overseas Territory.

“The Falkland Islands are a valued part of the British family, and we are clear that as long as they want to remain part of the family, the issue of sovereignty will not be up for discussion,” Cameron said.

Cameron also plans to visit Paraguay this week – the first British foreign secretary to do so — and to attend a Group of 20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Brazil on Wednesday, before traveling to the United Nations in New York to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police
Fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood linked to similar incident less than 24 hours ago: police

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago. Investigators say just after 3 p.m. a man was...

updated

8m ago

Police seek two suspects after man assaulted aboard TTC bus in North York
Police seek two suspects after man assaulted aboard TTC bus in North York

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who assaulted and robbed a man aboard a TTC bus last month. Investigators say around 1 am. on Jan. 31, two men followed another man onto the bus in the...

2h ago

Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital
Ontario man charged after threatening demonstrators at Toronto hospital

A 49-year-old man is facing charges after making threats towards demonstrators in downtown Toronto. Police say they were contacted by a man on Feb. 14, who expressed his frustration towards demonstrators...

2h ago

Charges dropped against man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus
Charges dropped against man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus

Toronto police say charges have been dropped against a man arrested for fraudulently identifying himself as a police officer. Investigators say on Feb. 7, a man boarded a bus in the Yonge Street and...

2h ago

