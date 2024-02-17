Chinese foreign minister says trying to cut his country out of trade would be a historic mistake

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. The 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) is taking place from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2024 7:35 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2024 7:42 am.

MUNICH (AP) — China’s foreign minister told a gathering of international security policy officials Saturday that trying to shut China out of trade in the name of avoiding dependency would be a historic mistake.

Wang Yi spoke at the Munich Security Conference. Host Germany wants to avoid over-reliance on trade with an increasingly assertive China and diversify its supply of key goods in an approach it calls “de-risking.” That’s in line with the approach of other industrial powers in the Group of Seven, which has stressed that it doesn’t seek to harm China or thwart its development.

Beijing has criticized the strategy.

“Today … more people have come to realize that the absence of cooperation is the biggest risk,” Wang said through an interpreter. “Those who attempt to shut China out in the name of de-risking will make a historical mistake.”

“The world economy is like a big ocean that cannot be cut into isolated lakes,” he added. “The trend toward economic globalization cannot be reversed. We need to work together to make globalization more universally beneficial and inclusive.”

Wang also renewed China’s pushback against allegations of forced labor in the western Xinjiang region, where it is accused of running labor transfer programs in which Uyghurs and other Turkic minorities are forced to toil in factories as part of a longstanding campaign of assimilation and mass detention.

He complained of “fabricated information from different parties” and asserted that the aim is “to stop the development of China.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

9h ago

Federal finance committee recommends significant reduction in April 1 booze tax
Federal finance committee recommends significant reduction in April 1 booze tax

The price of beer, wine, and spirits was the subject of some political wrangling on Parliament Hill on Friday as the federal finance committee recommended a significant cut to the planned alcohol excise...

10h ago

Teen stabbed at Square One in Mississauga, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed at Square One in Mississauga, 6 youths in custody

A teen was stabbed and half-a-dozen suspects are in custody after what police believe was a violent robbery at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on Friday evening. Police say officers conducting...

9h ago

With Bonnie Crombie gone and ahead of a mayoral by-election, who's in charge in Mississauga?
With Bonnie Crombie gone and ahead of a mayoral by-election, who's in charge in Mississauga?

The City of Mississauga has been working without a permanent mayor for about a month since Bonnie Crombie officially resigned in January after winning the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party. A...

11h ago

Top Stories

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

9h ago

Federal finance committee recommends significant reduction in April 1 booze tax
Federal finance committee recommends significant reduction in April 1 booze tax

The price of beer, wine, and spirits was the subject of some political wrangling on Parliament Hill on Friday as the federal finance committee recommended a significant cut to the planned alcohol excise...

10h ago

Teen stabbed at Square One in Mississauga, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed at Square One in Mississauga, 6 youths in custody

A teen was stabbed and half-a-dozen suspects are in custody after what police believe was a violent robbery at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on Friday evening. Police say officers conducting...

9h ago

With Bonnie Crombie gone and ahead of a mayoral by-election, who's in charge in Mississauga?
With Bonnie Crombie gone and ahead of a mayoral by-election, who's in charge in Mississauga?

The City of Mississauga has been working without a permanent mayor for about a month since Bonnie Crombie officially resigned in January after winning the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party. A...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.

9h ago

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.

13h ago

2:24
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month

Multi-tenant houses, also known as rooming houses, have been the source of debate in Toronto for decades. Will new city bylaws, set to hit the books next month, make a difference? Pat Taney reports.

17h ago

0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.
2:30
TTC implements several subway reduced-speed zones on Lines 1, 2
TTC implements several subway reduced-speed zones on Lines 1, 2

After an annual inspection in January raised several maintenance issues, TTC staff put several reduced-speed zones on many parts of Lines 1 and 2. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos