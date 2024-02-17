Fake lawyers scamming immigrants, Bar of Montreal warns

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 17, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2024 12:35 pm.

The organization representing lawyers in Montreal is warning newcomers to the city to watch out for fake immigration lawyers after a spike in complaints.

The Bar of Montreal says the share of complaints it receives about fraudulent immigration law practitioners has tripled in recent years, from 13 per cent of total complaints in 2018 to 39 per cent in 2022.

It launched an awareness campaign this week encouraging members of the public to verify that their immigration lawyers are registered members of the bar.

Bar of Montreal president David Ettedgui says many fake lawyers will meet with victims in informal locations, exchange little paperwork and require cash payments that exceed normal rates.

He says in many cases fake lawyers are individuals who have been disbarred, or are themselves immigrants who were authorized to practice law in their country of origin but are not certified in Quebec.

Ettedgui says there’s no common profile for victims, who come from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

