Interior ministers from 4 Arab countries agree in Jordan that illegal drug trade needs to be tackled

This is a locator map for Jordan with its capital, Amman. (AP Photo)

By Omar Akour, The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2024 12:23 pm.

Last Updated February 17, 2024 12:26 pm.

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The interior ministers of four Arab countries held talks in Jordan on Saturday to discuss ways of combatting the illegal drug trade in the region and agreed to set up a joint telecommunications cell to exchange information.

The meeting between the interior ministers of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, saw the four officials acknowledge “that there is a big problem and it is drugs and all our societies are suffering from this problem,” Jordan’s Interior Minister Mazen Al-Faraya told reporters after the meeting.

The drug trade has been a source of tension between Jordan and Syria, with the Jordanian air force reportedly carrying out strikes in Syria’s south targeting alleged smugglers and drug manufacturing plants. Smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor in recent years to smuggle highly addictive Captagon amphetamine pills out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states.

The vast majority of the world’s Captagon is produced in Syria, with smaller production in neighboring Lebanon. Western governments estimate that Captagon has generated billions of dollars in revenue for President Bashar Assad, his Syrian associates and allies. Damascus has denied the accusations.

The meeting in Amman came nearly a month after Syria’s foreign ministry condemned presumed Jordanian airstrikes against suspected drug traffickers on Syrian territory. In response, Jordan accused Syrian authorities of failing to take action to halt smuggling across the border.

On Jan. 18, a presumed Jordanian airstrike on southern Syria killed at least nine people, including women and children.

Jordanian authorities have managed to stop several smuggling attempts, including some in which smugglers used drones to fly the drugs over the border.

“We agreed today that if there is no joint cooperation by the countries taking part in the meeting, there will be no results like the ones we are looking for,” Al-Faraya said.

“We agreed today that this problem exists,” Al-Faraya said adding that the ministers agreed to continue meetings at the ministerial and technical level.

He said that the main aim of setting up the joint telecommunication cell is for officers from the four countries to exchange experience and “most importantly to trace drug shipments coming out of the countries all they way to their (shipments) final destinations.”

Omar Akour, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

14h ago

Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus
Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly boarded a TTC bus and fraudulently identified himself as a police officer. It happened on Wednesday, February 7, at around 5:15 p.m. on a bus that was...

2h ago

1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries due to a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police received a call just before 9:00 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Orenda Road...

2h ago

Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga
Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga

A man is in stable condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Saturday morning. Peel police responded to reports of a shooting in the Torbram Road and Derry Road East area just before 12:30 a.m. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

14h ago

Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus
Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly boarded a TTC bus and fraudulently identified himself as a police officer. It happened on Wednesday, February 7, at around 5:15 p.m. on a bus that was...

2h ago

1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries due to a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police received a call just before 9:00 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Orenda Road...

2h ago

Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga
Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga

A man is in stable condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Saturday morning. Peel police responded to reports of a shooting in the Torbram Road and Derry Road East area just before 12:30 a.m. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.

14h ago

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.

18h ago

2:24
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month

Multi-tenant houses, also known as rooming houses, have been the source of debate in Toronto for decades. Will new city bylaws, set to hit the books next month, make a difference? Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.
2:30
TTC implements several subway reduced-speed zones on Lines 1, 2
TTC implements several subway reduced-speed zones on Lines 1, 2

After an annual inspection in January raised several maintenance issues, TTC staff put several reduced-speed zones on many parts of Lines 1 and 2. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos