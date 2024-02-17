Leaking underground propane tank found at Virginia home before deadly house explosion

By The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2024 11:26 am.

STERLING, Va. (AP) — When firefighters arrived at a home in a Washington, D.C., suburb to investigate a report about a gas smell Friday night, they discovered a 500-gallon underground propane tank with a leak on the side of the residence.

A short time later, the house exploded and burst into flames, with multiple mayday calls coming from the firefighters trapped inside. Crews rushed in to try to rescue them from the debris that covered them, but one firefighter was killed and nine others were injured, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials said in a news release.

The origin and cause of the explosion is under investigation. Authorities did not say if they believe the propane tank leak caused the explosion.

James Williams, assistant chief of operations, said the firefighters’ injuries range from limited to severe. Two other people were also injured and treated at hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Williams described damage to the home in Sterling as “total devastation.”

“There’s a debris field well into the street and into the neighboring homes,” he said Friday during a news conference.

Sterling is located about 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Washington, D.C.

In a news release Saturday, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said the emergency communications center received a 911 call reporting a gas odor shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday. After firefighters found the leak in the underground propane tank, they requested a hazardous materials response team and additional units and safety officers. The house exploded a short time later.

A neighbor, John Padgett, told ABC7 News that he had smelled gas while walking his dog earlier.

The blast shook his home, he said.

“It looked like an inferno,” and insulation from the burning home fell like ash, he added. “It was horrific; it looked like something out of a war zone.”

Washington Gas issued a statement on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying it has company representatives on the scene and is assisting Loudoun County fire officials and other authorities in the investigation.

“We are verifying the integrity of our system in the surrounding area,” the company said. “Our hearts go out to those who were injured and to the Loudoun County Fire department for the loss of one of their own.”

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office was also on the scene Saturday and is investigating the origin and cause of the explosion.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing danger to the community,” Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

The body of the firefighter who died was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

12h ago

Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus
Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly boarded a TTC bus and fraudulently identified himself as a police officer. It happened on Wednesday, February 7, at around 5:15 p.m. on a bus that was...

55m ago

1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries due to a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police received a call just before 9:00 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Orenda Road...

1h ago

Federal finance committee recommends significant reduction in April 1 booze tax
Federal finance committee recommends significant reduction in April 1 booze tax

The price of beer, wine, and spirits was the subject of some political wrangling on Parliament Hill on Friday as the federal finance committee recommended a significant cut to the planned alcohol excise...

13h ago

Top Stories

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

12h ago

Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus
Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly boarded a TTC bus and fraudulently identified himself as a police officer. It happened on Wednesday, February 7, at around 5:15 p.m. on a bus that was...

55m ago

1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries due to a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police received a call just before 9:00 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Orenda Road...

1h ago

Federal finance committee recommends significant reduction in April 1 booze tax
Federal finance committee recommends significant reduction in April 1 booze tax

The price of beer, wine, and spirits was the subject of some political wrangling on Parliament Hill on Friday as the federal finance committee recommended a significant cut to the planned alcohol excise...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.

12h ago

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.

16h ago

2:24
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month

Multi-tenant houses, also known as rooming houses, have been the source of debate in Toronto for decades. Will new city bylaws, set to hit the books next month, make a difference? Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.
2:30
TTC implements several subway reduced-speed zones on Lines 1, 2
TTC implements several subway reduced-speed zones on Lines 1, 2

After an annual inspection in January raised several maintenance issues, TTC staff put several reduced-speed zones on many parts of Lines 1 and 2. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos