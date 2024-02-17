Macron says recognizing a Palestinian state is not a taboo for France

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Jordan's King Abdullah II address a joint statement Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. King Abdullah II meets Emmanuel Macron after urging Biden to push for a cease-fire in Gaza. (Yoan Valat, Pool via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2024 6:45 am.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says recognizing a Palestinian state is not a ‘’taboo’’ for France, as international frustration grows with Israel’s actions in the Palestinian territories.

France and the EU have long supported a two-state solution in the Mideast, but as part of a negotiated settlement. With talks long stalled and Israel’s offensive against Hamas in Gaza deepening, some European countries are voicing support for recognizing a Palestinian state sooner.

‘’Recognizing a Palestinian state is not a taboo for France,’’ Macron said Friday at a meeting in Paris with Jordan’s King Abdullah. ‘’We owe it to Palestinians, whose aspirations have been trampled on for too long. We owe it to Israelis, who lived through the worst antisemitic massacre of our time. We owe it to a region that is seeking to rise above those who promote chaos and seed revenge.’’

Macron did not elaborate on when and under what conditions France could recognize a Palestinian state, and France is unlikely to take such a decision unilaterally. But France holds important diplomatic weight, as one of just five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

“Our partners in the region, notably Jordan, are working on it, we are working on it with them. We are ready to contribute to it, in Europe and in the Security Council,’’ Macron said.

He also called for a cease-fire in Gaza and warned that an Israeli offensive in Rafah on the border with Egypt would lead to an “humanitarian disaster without any precedent.”

Britain’s Foreign Minister David Cameron said earlier this month that his country could officially recognize a Palestinian state after a cease-fire in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects Palestinian statehood, and there have been no substantive negotiations on a two-state solution since 2009. A move by some of Israel’s key allies to recognize a Palestinian state could put pressure on Israel to resume negotiations.

The Associated Press

