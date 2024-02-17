Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga

A man is in stable condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Saturday morning.

Peel police responded to reports of a shooting in the Torbram Road and Derry Road East area just before 12:30 a.m.

The suspect fled the area and one adult male was transported and assessed at a trauma center. He is in stable condition.

Peel’s 12th Division has carriage of the investigation currently.

Police will be present for several hours but there are no road closures in the area.