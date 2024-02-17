Woman in custody, 2nd suspect sought in Moss Park stabbing

A woman is in custody and police are searching for a second suspect following a stabbing in Moss Park.

Police say they were called to a building in the area of Dundas Street East and Sherbourne Street around 9:45 p.m. Saturday following reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found someone inside a building suffering from stab wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a woman was arrested on the scene. They are searching for a male suspect described as Black, in his 40s, and last seen wearing a baseball hat, brown Adidas jacket, dark pants, and black boots.