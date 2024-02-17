Police investigate fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood less than 24 hours after similar incident

A Toronto police service cruiser
A Toronto police service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted February 17, 2024 3:31 pm.

Last Updated February 17, 2024 4:14 pm.

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago.

Officers were called to Jane Street near Driftwood Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots. When they arrived they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby trauma centre in critical condition where they were later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects fled in a black Mazda 6 hatchback which was last seen travelling northbound on Jane Street.

A teenage male was seriously injured in a shooting in the same neighbourhood just before 6 p.m. Friday. In that shooting, police are looking for a teenage suspect, believed to be between 16 and 18 years of age in that incident.

Investigators would not say if the two shootings are related at this time.

Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus released
Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus released

Toronto police say a man arrested for fraudulently identifying himself as a police officer has now been released following an investigation. Investigators say on Feb. 7, a man boarded a bus in the Yonge...

updated

31m ago

Mediator says talks on Gaza not 'progressing as expected' after momentum in recent weeks
Mediator says talks on Gaza not 'progressing as expected' after momentum in recent weeks

Talks on a potential cease-fire deal in Gaza “have not been progressing as expected” in the past few days after good progress in recent weeks, key mediator Qatar said Saturday, as Israel's prime minister...

21m ago

Astronaut headed to the moon says Canada needs more visionaries
Astronaut headed to the moon says Canada needs more visionaries

You're in a Florida beach house. You're under quarantine. And you're saying your final goodbyes to your family. That's all mandated by your bosses, because they're about to send you on a mission you might...

4h ago

Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga
Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga

A man is in stable condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Saturday morning. Peel police responded to reports of a shooting in the Torbram Road and Derry Road East area just before 12:30 a.m. The...

4h ago

