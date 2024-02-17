Police investigate fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood less than 24 hours after similar incident

Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago.

Officers were called to Jane Street near Driftwood Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots. When they arrived they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby trauma centre in critical condition where they were later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspects fled in a black Mazda 6 hatchback which was last seen travelling northbound on Jane Street.

A teenage male was seriously injured in a shooting in the same neighbourhood just before 6 p.m. Friday. In that shooting, police are looking for a teenage suspect, believed to be between 16 and 18 years of age in that incident.

Investigators would not say if the two shootings are related at this time.