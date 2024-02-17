Police investigate fatal shooting in Black Creek neighbourhood less than 24 hours after similar incident
Posted February 17, 2024 3:31 pm.
Last Updated February 17, 2024 4:14 pm.
Police are investigating after someone was shot and killed in the same Black Creek neighbourhood that was the scene of a shooting less than 24 hours ago.
Officers were called to Jane Street near Driftwood Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots. When they arrived they found a person suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a nearby trauma centre in critical condition where they were later pronounced dead.
Police say the suspects fled in a black Mazda 6 hatchback which was last seen travelling northbound on Jane Street.
A teenage male was seriously injured in a shooting in the same neighbourhood just before 6 p.m. Friday. In that shooting, police are looking for a teenage suspect, believed to be between 16 and 18 years of age in that incident.
Investigators would not say if the two shootings are related at this time.