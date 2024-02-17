Police search for woman who tried to abduct young child in midtown

Toronto police are searching for a woman who attempted to abduct a small child from midtown on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say two people with their young child were walking with their dog in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue just after noon when a woman approached them and attempted to take the child from a baby carrier backpack.

Police say one of the victims was assaulted as they tried to stop the woman, who fled the scene.

She is described as being in her early 50s, five foot two with grey hair and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a long back coat, a pink toque, pink gloves, grey sweatpants, and black boots with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.