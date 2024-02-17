Police seek two suspects after man assaulted aboard TTC bus in North York

Toronto police are searching for two suspects who assaulted and robbed a man aboard a TTC bus last month.

Investigators say around 1 am. on Jan. 31, two men followed another man onto the bus in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills Road. The suspect approached the man and began assaulting him while attempting to steal his cell phone.

The suspects then got off the bus and fled the scene on foot.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries in the attack.

The first suspect is described as male, 25 to 30 years of age, six foot two, 220 pounds with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, grey cargo pants, a black ski mask, tan-coloured boots, and carrying a black bag.

The second suspect is described as male, five foot nine, 160 pounds with a medium build and “chin strap” facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black “Moose Knuckle” jacket, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a brown paper bag.