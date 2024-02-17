Protestors keep pressure on Senegal’s president to hold elections as soon as possible

Supporters of the Aar Sunu Senegal opposition collective demonstrate in the streets of Dakar, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. Senegal's government says it will hold a presidential election as soon as possible given that the country's top election authority has overturned a decree by President Macky Sall to postpone the vote. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui) AP

By Sam Mednick, The Associated Press

Posted February 17, 2024 11:34 am.

Last Updated February 17, 2024 11:42 am.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Protestors took the streets in Senegal’s capital Saturday to keep the pressure on President Mack Sall to hold elections quickly.

Hundreds of people walked and biked through downtown Dakar chanting “Macky dictator,” while others called for the release of imprisoned opposition figures.

Sall issued a decree earlier this month to postpone the presidential election originally scheduled for Feb. 25, citing unresolved disputes over who could run. The National Assembly then voted to reschedule the election for Dec. 15.

However, the country’s Constitutional Council ruled Thursday that those moves were unconstitutional and ordered the government to hold the election, presumably allowing enough time for campaigning. The panel acknowledged that Feb. 25 wouldn’t now be feasible, but said the government should act fast.

Sall said Friday that his government would organize the balloting as soon as possible.

Senegal has been seen as one of West Africa’s most stable democracies, but election disputes have plunged the country into a political crisis that has sparked deadly protests and cuts to mobile internet. At least three people have been killed by security forces and dozens injured.

Security forces did not try to break up Saturday’s protest, which remained peaceful.

Sall has been accused of trying to delay leaving office, something he denied during an AP interview last week.

Local and international pressure has mounted since the moves to delay the vote.

In a post Friday on X, formerly Twitter, the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs commended the council’s decision “to put Senegal back on track for a timely presidential election.”

——-

Associated Press reporter Sylvain Cherkaoui contributed from Dakar

Sam Mednick, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

14h ago

Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus
Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly boarded a TTC bus and fraudulently identified himself as a police officer. It happened on Wednesday, February 7, at around 5:15 p.m. on a bus that was...

2h ago

1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries due to a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police received a call just before 9:00 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Orenda Road...

2h ago

Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga
Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga

A man is in stable condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Saturday morning. Peel police responded to reports of a shooting in the Torbram Road and Derry Road East area just before 12:30 a.m. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic
Ontario NDP calling for change after family doctor leaves for private health clinic

The Ontario NDP are highlighting yet another issue contributing to the lack of family doctors available in the province right now. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said over 1,600 patients were left scrambling...

14h ago

Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus
Man arrested for impersonating police officer on TTC bus

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly boarded a TTC bus and fraudulently identified himself as a police officer. It happened on Wednesday, February 7, at around 5:15 p.m. on a bus that was...

2h ago

1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton
1 person suffers life-threatening injuries due to collision in Brampton

One person has suffered life-threatening injuries due to a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning. Peel police received a call just before 9:00 a.m. for reports of a collision in the Orenda Road...

2h ago

Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga
Man in stable condition following shooting in Mississauga

A man is in stable condition following a shooting in Mississauga on Saturday morning. Peel police responded to reports of a shooting in the Torbram Road and Derry Road East area just before 12:30 a.m. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody
Teen stabbed inside Square One mall, 6 youths in custody

A Friday evening attempted robbery inside Square One mall leaves one teenager in serious condition with stab wounds. Jazan Grewal reports on the latest details from Peel Regional Police.

14h ago

2:37
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic
Toronto patients left scrambling after family doctor moves to private clinic

Panic and confusion after a family doctor in Toronto closed her practice and moved to a private health clinic. As Tina Yazdani reports, some of her 1,600 patients are calling it an example of the downfall of the public healthcare system.

18h ago

2:24
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month
Sweeping changes to rooming house by-laws in Toronto take effect next month

Multi-tenant houses, also known as rooming houses, have been the source of debate in Toronto for decades. Will new city bylaws, set to hit the books next month, make a difference? Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

0:51
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition
Subway stabbing leaves man in life-threatening condition

A rush hour stabbing at Wilson subway station leaves a victim with life-threatening injuries according to Toronto Police Services. Jazan Grewal reports on the suspect and further details.
2:30
TTC implements several subway reduced-speed zones on Lines 1, 2
TTC implements several subway reduced-speed zones on Lines 1, 2

After an annual inspection in January raised several maintenance issues, TTC staff put several reduced-speed zones on many parts of Lines 1 and 2. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos