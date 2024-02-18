15th floor apartment catches fire in North York
Posted February 18, 2024 2:59 pm.
A 15th floor apartment caught fire in North York on Sunday afternoon, but Toronto Fire says the scene has cleared.
Emergency services were called to a 15th floor apartment at 30 Falstaff Avenue, near Jane Street, at approximately 12:42 p.m.
Fire crews made their way into the unit to find a two-alarm balcony fire and large amounts of debris.
Crews have cleared all the smoke and put out the fire.
A few occupants were assessed by EMS but no patients were transported.
Falstaff was previously blocked for emergency vehicles but roads have re-opened.